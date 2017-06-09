Aerotech News & Review


Defense

June 9, 2017
 

Flags unfurl during opening ceremony Saber Strike 17

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Kristine Racicot
Adazi Military Base, Latvia
Marine Corps photograph by Cpl. Devan Barnett Marine Corps photograph by Cpl. Devan Barnett

Soldiers of the Norwegian Armed Forces drive through training areas surrounding Camp Adazi, Latvia, during preparation for Exercise Saber Strike 17, June 2, 2017. Exercise Saber Strike 17 is an annual combined-joint exercise conducted at various locations throughout the Baltic region and Poland. The combined training prepares NATO Allies and partners to effectively respond to regional crises and to meet their own security needs by strengthening their borders and countering threats.

Allied and partner nations have unfurled their flags for the opening ceremony of Exercise Saber Strike 17 on Adazi Military Base, Latvia, June 3, 2017.

The exercise began with Maritime Prepositioning Force operations, on May 22 and now transitions to combined live-fire exercises and field training exercises of the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence battlegroups.

Prior to the start of the exercise, various units from Marine Forces Reserve conducted in-stream and pier-side offloads of equipment from United States Naval Ship Sgt. William R. Button, a Maritime Prepositioning Ship. Other equipment was also extracted from Norwegian caves as a part of the Marine Corps Prepositioning Program-Norway to support the execution of this year’s iteration.

Maj. Gen. Leonids Kalnins, chief of defense of Latvia, and Maj. Gen. Neal Loidolt, commanding general of the 34th Infantry Division, Minnesota Army National Guard, opened the ceremony with their statements. 

“I’m looking forward to the challenging, realistic, and successful exercise,” said Loidolt.

Marine Corps photograph by Cpl. Devan Barnett Marine Corps photograph by Cpl. Devan Barnett

Marines with Charlie Company, 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, operate Light Armored Vehicles by convoy from Ventspils to Adazi, Latvia, during Exercise Saber Strike 17, June 2, 2017.

Both speakers emphasized the importance of strengthening each other’s capabilities, developing relationships and increasing readiness to deter any threat. 

Eight of the 20 countries participating in the exercise to include Latvia, the United Kingdom, Italy, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, and the United States, stood together in formation as their respective flags were raised. 

“Exercises like Saber Strike allow us to enhance our interoperability and set the conditions for future operations,” said Col. Matthew Puglisi, U.S. Marine Corps task-force commander for the exercise.

The exercise task-force command element is led by Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve. This exercise demonstrates the capabilities that reserve units bring to the fight from both a logistical and ground-combat element perspective; MARFORRES Marines are seamlessly integrating and providing support to the Marines of the Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1. 
“This exercise for Marine Forces Reserve demonstrates our ability to be ready, relevant, and responsive pushing forward and projecting our combat power,” said Puglisi.
 

Marine Corps photograph by Cpl. Devan Barnett Marine Corps photograph by Cpl. Devan Barnett

Marines with 3rd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, Mike Battery, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, transport multiple M777 Howitzers from Ventspils to Adazi, Latvia, during Exercise Saber Strike 17, June 2, 2017.

 

Marine Corps photograph by Cpl. Devan Barnett Marine Corps photograph by Cpl. Devan Barnett

Marines with the Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 march in formation in preparation for the opening ceremony of Exercise Saber Strike 17 at Camp Adazi, Latvia, June 3, 2017.

 

Marine Corps photograph by Cpl. Devan Barnett Marine Corps photograph by Cpl. Devan Barnett

Marines with the Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 stand in formation next to several other international military forces, to include Latvia, Italy, Great Britain, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Slovenia and Slovakia, in preparation for the opening ceremony of Exercise Saber Strike 17 at Camp Adazi, Latvia, June 3, 2017.

 

Marine Corps photograph by Cpl. Devan Barnett Marine Corps photograph by Cpl. Devan Barnett

Marines with the Combat Logistics Battalion 25, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, transport equipment and personnel by convoy from Ventspils to Adazi, Latvia, during Exercise Saber Strike 17, June 2, 2017.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – June 9, 2017

News Pentagon: China ups military capabilities, plans base in Pakistan – China is continuing the rapid development of its military and power-projection capabilities, with Pakistan being touted as the likely location of its second overseas base, according to the Pentagon.   North Korea fires suspected land-to-ship missiles as South Korea delays THAAD – North Korea...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – June 9, 2017

Canada to increase military spending 70 percent in 10 years Canada’s defense chief announced June 7 the country plans a sharp increase in military spending. Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said the budget will grow by 70 percent to reach $32.7 billion Canadian ($24.1 billion) in a decade. That means Canada would spend about 1.4 percent...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Rick Goodfriend

Facility at Arnold remains primary altitude test support for Stage 2, 3 Minuteman ICBM

Air Force photograph by Rick Goodfriend Brad Wichtoski (left) and Scott Gibbons with Northrop Grumman, conduct an inspection of a Minuteman III Stage 3 motor before it undergoes simulated altitude testing in AEDC’s J-6 Large ...
 
Full Story »

 