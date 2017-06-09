Aerotech News & Review


USS George H.W. Bush CSG conducts strikes from Mediterranean

Navy photograph by PO2 Christopher Gaines Navy photograph by PO2 Christopher Gaines

An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31 launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) to conduct flight operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve June 6, 2017. George H.W. Bush is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests.

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) resumed strike missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) from the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, June 6. 2017.

The GHWBCSG entered the Mediterranean Sea June 5, after conducting operations in support of OIR and maritime security operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.

The GHWBCSG previously operated in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations and last conducted strikes in from the Eastern Mediterranean Sea in support of OIR from March 6 – 8.

The GHWBCSG operations in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea in support of OIR demonstrate the capability of the U.S. Navy to conduct precision strikes on ISIS targets from multiple theaters, highlighting the flexibility of the Navy’s globally deployed force.

“We are resuming a relentless pursuit of ISIS targets, while reinforcing our commitment to partners and allies in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations,” said Rear Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, commander, Carrier Strike Group 2.

An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31 launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) to conduct flight operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve June 6, 2017.

Quick Facts:

* Carrier strike groups demonstrate the mobility, flexibility and power projection capability of the Navy’s globally deployed force – anytime, anywhere.

* Operation Inherent Resolve is the unwavering resolve and deep commitment of the U.S. and partner nations in the region and around the globe to eliminate the terrorist group ISIS and the threat they pose to the region and the wider international community.

* The GHWBCSG consists of the flagship USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) with embarked staffs of CSG-2, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, and the squadrons of CVW-8; guided-missile cruisers USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) and USS Hue City (CG 66); and DESRON 22 guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS Truxtun (DDG 103).

* The GHWBCSG departed for its third deployment Jan. 21, 2017.

* U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint and interagency partners in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.
 

An F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the “Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) to conduct flight operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve June 6, 2017.

 

An EA-18G Growler attached to the “Lancers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131 launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) to conduct flight operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve June 6, 2017.

 

An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87 launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) to conduct flight operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve June 6, 2017.

 

The aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) prepares to sail under the International Peace Bridge as it transits the Suez Canal. George H.W. Bush is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.

 

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Briel Gaskins and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Trey Jacques stand watch aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) while transiting the Suez Canal.



 

