Aerotech News & Review


Business

June 12, 2017
 

Lockheed Martin’s LM-100J will make international debut at 2017 Paris Air Show

LM-100
Lockheed Martin’s LM-100J commercial freighter aircraft will make its international debut at the 2017 International Paris Air Show. The aircraft will be on static display June 19-21 at Paris-Le Bourget Airport.

The LM-100J represents the 17th different mission capability for the C-130J Super Hercules platform and is an updated version of the L-100 cargo aircraft, which Lockheed Martin produced from 1964-1992. The LM-100J made its first flight on May 25, 2017.

“The LM-100J has performed remarkably well in flight tests just two weeks after its first flight. Because of this strong performance, we decided to fly the LM-100J to Paris to be on display at the world’s greatest airshow,” said George Shultz, vice president and general manager, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions at Lockheed Martin. “The LM-100J’s presence at the Paris Air Show truly places it on the world’s stage, offering an opportunity to highlight its proven capabilities and unmatched versatility to the global commercial marketplace. We are honored to introduce the world to the LM-100J!”

Members of the media are invited to tour the LM-100J daily from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. local time. Reporters do not have to RSVP and can arrive at the aircraft with show press credentials.

Members of the media are also invited to a C-130J Super Hercules media briefing at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20. An LM-100J program update will be provided and news about a C-130J military variant will also be shared. The event will be held at Salle 2 in the Paris Air Show Media Centre.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Defense
af-bombers

Historic first for Air Force strategic bombers

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Randahl Jenson A B-1B Lancer, B-2 Spirit and B-52 Stratofortress are parked on the ramp at Royal Air Force Fairford, U.K., June 12, 2017. This marks the first time in history that all th...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Veterans
Army photograph

WWII veteran’s remains return home after missing 73 years

Army photograph In this 1944 photo released by the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. Robert Eugene Oxford poses for an official portrait. The remains of Oxford, a World War II veteran, is returning home to Georgia after going ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

U.S. Army awards Raytheon $116.4 million contract for Long-Range Precision Fires technology maturation and risk reduction

TUCSON, Ariz.–The U.S. Army has awarded Raytheon a $116.4 million contract to enter the technological maturation and risk reduction phase of the Long-Range Precision Fires program. LRPF is a new, longer-range surface-to-surface weapon that can defeat fixed land targets out to 499 kilometers which replaces the existing Army Tactical Missile System. Raytheon’s LRPF solution, named...
 
Full Story »

 