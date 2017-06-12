Aerotech News & Review


Veterans

June 12, 2017
 

Vet Briefs June 12

Remains of World War II soldier returning home to Tennessee

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The recently identified remains of a soldier killed in Europe during World War II are returning home to Tennessee.

Army Pfc. Reece Gass of Greeneville was serving with the 3rd Armored Division in Belgium when enemy fire destroyed his tank in 1945. While investigators found remains of a solider in a tank in 1947, repeated efforts to identify them were unsuccessful until earlier this year.

The 20-year-old Greene County native had been interred at the American Cemetery in Luxembourg with a headstone reading: “Here Rests in Honored Glory a Comrade in Arms Known but to God.”
The Tennessee Department of Veterans Services says Gass’ remains arrived at the Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville, Tenn. Burial with full military honors was set for Cross Anchor Cemetery in Greeneville June 11. AP



 

