Headlines – June 19, 2017

News

Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet shoots down Syrian jet after it attacks U.S. allies –

A Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet shot down a Syrian SU-22 June 18, giving the U.S. military its first air-to-air kill since 1999.



Fitzgerald crew’s ‘heroic efforts’ saved their ship from sinking, admiral says –

A top Navy admiral acknowledged June 18 that the destroyer Fitzgerald was in danger of sinking after a catastrophic collision off the coast of Japan June 17 and was saved by the “heroic efforts” of her crew that “had to fight very hard to keep the ship afloat.”





Business

Can sovereignty prevail without a strong industry? Not in France, experts say –

French national sovereignty rests on maintaining a strong defense industrial and technology basis, which requires long-term political support, senior defense executives and the arms procurement chief said June 16.



Paris Air Show to give defense industry opportunity to smooth Trump’s ‘America first’ rhetoric –

The first European air show of the Trump era comes at a time when comments from President Donald Trump have strained longstanding U.S. alliances. But for the U.S. government and defense industry, the Paris Air Show will likely be full speed ahead.



India may sue Polish firm over armored recovery vehicle contract –

The Indian government may file a lawsuit against Polski Holding Obronny of Poland, formerly known as Bumar, for allegedly not honoring a contract to supply full technology transfer for key systems of armored recovery vehicles, or ARV, to be manufactured in India by state-owned Bharat Earth Movers Limited for the Indian Army.



Engility will provide consulting for U.S. Air Force space programs –

Engility has been awarded a $42 million contract to assist the U.S. Air Force’s space and missile systems directorate at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., in determining if equipment and vehicles are ready for space.



NGA awards $36 million GEOINT contract –

Boundless Spatial, Inc. has been awarded a $36 million National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency contract for geospatial software.



Kuwait orders sniper pods –

Lockheed Martin has received an order for sniper targeting pods for Kuwait’s Air Force.



Boeing secures FA-18 sensor contract –

Boeing has been awarded an $89 million Navy contract for the Block II Infrared Search and Track System, or IRST, in the F/A-18 E/F.



Sweden could move ahead this summer on trainer competition –

The Swedish Air Force is considering issuing a request for information or proposal this summer in its search for a new training aircraft, Swedish air chief of staff Major Gen. Mats Helgesson said June 18.



Leonardo predicts M-345 trainer win by end of year –

Italy’s Leonardo expects to win a second order for its M-345 trainer jet later this year, said Emanuele Merlo, head of M-345 program development.





Defense

Defense Secretary Mattis explains what war with North Korea would look like –

Asked June 15 by Rep. Tim Ryan of the House Appropriations Committee to explain why the U.S. doesn’t just go to war to stop North Korea from developing the capability to hit the U.S., Secretary of Defense James Mattis painted a grim scenario.



JLTV Photos: Pentagon moves closer to fielding Humvee replacement –

The Army and the Marine Corps recently showed off its long-awaited Joint Light Tactical Vehicle which the services plan to start replacing Humvees with in early 2019.



The Navy’s 30-day review reveals few answers for cockpit air problems –

Navy pilots have reported 461 physiological episodes in F/A-18 fighter jets and T-45 trainer aircraft since May of 2010 — an average of more than one every six days, Navy officials say.



Still no answer for F-35 oxygen deprivation issues, U.S. Air Force says –

After a week of analyzing recent physiological incidents involving F-35A pilots at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, a team of engineers and medical personnel have not been able to identify a single root cause linking all five events, a U.S. Air Force official said June 16.





Veterans

VA still planning to round down benefit payouts –

White House officials this week backed away from one controversial veterans benefits cut but are sticking with a similar plan to trim other payouts to help balance the budget.