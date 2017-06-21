Airpower on display at Paris Air Show

U.S. aircraft and Department of Defense personnel are on display at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, France, June 19-25.

The show boasts aviation companies and militaries from around the world who showcase their latest and greatest tech for the world to see.

The DOD is displaying the F-35A Lightning II for the first time at the Paris Air Show as well as flying demonstrations for the first time at an international air show. Accompanying the F-35 are two F-16 Fighting Falcons, a V-22 Osprey, a C-130J Hercules, a P-8 Poseidon, a CH-47 Chinook, and an AH-64 Apache. During the public days the U.S. Air Force will exhibit the KC-135 Stratotanker as well.

These aircraft represent the the attack, strike, mobility, refueling and reconnaissance capabilities of the U.S. military.

This air show offers a unique opportunity to for the U.S. to showcase its leadership in aerospace technologies.

“When we look at the challenges we have globally, what I am seeing is a growing demand from our partners in air, space, and cyberspace. We are busier than ever and people want the U.S. to be the partner of choice,” said Ms. Heidi Grant, Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs.

More than 150 military personnel are in Paris to support the air show on behalf of the DOD for the 52nd year of this premier event.

While the U.S. brought some of their most popular aircraft, the F-35 stole the show as the only 5th generation fighter in attendance among the 130 aircraft exhibited.

During its eight minute flight demonstration, the hustle and bustle of the air show stopped and crowds turn their undivided attention to the booming maneuvers being performed by the advanced fighter.

These demonstrations are crowd pleasers, but the F-35s real place is on the battlefield according to commanders.

“The impact of air superiority provided by our F-35s is integral to supporting our warfighter and NATO Allies,” said Gen. Tod D. Wolters, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander. “Showcasing our cutting-edge aircraft technology is one of many ways we ensure ready forces while deterring threats from the outset.”

The Paris Air Show provides a collaborative opportunity for to share and strengthen the U.S. and European partnership that has been forged over the past seven decades. The presence of these aircraft here demonstrates to an international audience, our strong ties with NATO and Europe.

The strong U.S. presence at the Paris Air Show demonstrates that the U.S. industry is producing the type of equipment that is critical to the success of current and future military operations.

The show is open to industry, military and media members 19-21 June and the public days will be 23-25 June.

