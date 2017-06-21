Aerotech News & Review


Defense

June 21, 2017
 

Airpower on display at Paris Air Show

Tags:
Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane
Le Bourget, France
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane

An F-35A Lightning II from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, performs a flight demonstration for an audience at the Paris Air Show June 19, 2017 at Le Bourget, France. Held every year, the Paris Air Show represents a unique opportunity for the United States to showcase its leadership in aerospace technologies. Direct participation in the air show supports U.S. government security policy and strategic defense objectives.

U.S. aircraft and Department of Defense personnel are on display at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, France, June 19-25.

The show boasts aviation companies and militaries from around the world who showcase their latest and greatest tech for the world to see.

The DOD is displaying the F-35A Lightning II for the first time at the Paris Air Show as well as flying demonstrations for the first time at an international air show. Accompanying the F-35 are two F-16 Fighting Falcons, a V-22 Osprey, a C-130J Hercules, a P-8 Poseidon, a CH-47 Chinook, and an AH-64 Apache. During the public days the U.S. Air Force will exhibit the KC-135 Stratotanker as well.

These aircraft represent the the attack, strike, mobility, refueling and reconnaissance capabilities of the U.S. military.

This air show offers a unique opportunity to for the U.S. to showcase its leadership in aerospace technologies.

“When we look at the challenges we have globally, what I am seeing is a growing demand from our partners in air, space, and cyberspace. We are busier than ever and people want the U.S. to be the partner of choice,” said Ms. Heidi Grant, Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs.

More than 150 military personnel are in Paris to support the air show on behalf of the DOD for the 52nd year of this premier event.

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane

Gen. Tod D. Wolters, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, answers questions during a media event at the Paris Air Show, June 19, 2017 at Le Bourget, France.

While the U.S. brought some of their most popular aircraft, the F-35 stole the show as the only 5th generation fighter in attendance among the 130 aircraft exhibited.

During its eight minute flight demonstration, the hustle and bustle of the air show stopped and crowds turn their undivided attention to the booming maneuvers being performed by the advanced fighter.

These demonstrations are crowd pleasers, but the F-35s real place is on the battlefield according to commanders.

“The impact of air superiority provided by our F-35s is integral to supporting our warfighter and NATO Allies,” said Gen. Tod D. Wolters, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander. “Showcasing our cutting-edge aircraft technology is one of many ways we ensure ready forces while deterring threats from the outset.”

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane

The Patrouille de France air demonstration team performs a flyby to signify the official start of the Paris Air Show June 19, 2017 at Le Bourget, France.

The Paris Air Show provides a collaborative opportunity for to share and strengthen the U.S. and European partnership that has been forged over the past seven decades. The presence of these aircraft here demonstrates to an international audience, our strong ties with NATO and Europe.

The strong U.S. presence at the Paris Air Show demonstrates that the U.S. industry is producing the type of equipment that is critical to the success of current and future military operations.

The show is open to industry, military and media members 19-21 June and the public days will be 23-25 June.
 

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane

French President Emmanuel Macron visits the U.S. military corral at the Paris Air Show, June 19, 2017 at Le Bourget, France.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – June 21, 2017

News U.S. forces shoot down another Iranian drone in Syria – U.S. forces shot down an Iranian drone in southern Syria June 20, the second such air-to-air encounter this month as opposing forces converge around a key American training garrison near the border with Jordan and Iraq.   Australia suspends air missions over Syria amid...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – June 21, 2017

U.S. says it shot down Iranian-made drone in Syria The U.S. military says it shot down what it called an Iranian-made, armed drone in southern Syria. A defense official says the drone was approaching a military camp near the Syria-Jordan border. That is where U.S. forces have been training and advising local Syrian Arabs for...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
LM-JSTARS

Sierra Nevada Corporation joins Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® JSTARS recap team

Lockheed Martin announced June 20 that Sierra Nevada Corporation has joined the Skunk Works® JSTARS Recapitalization (Recap) team, which currently includes Bombardier and Raytheon, bringing greater value to the partnership, an...
 
Full Story »

 