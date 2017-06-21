Aerotech News & Review


Business

June 21, 2017
 

Sierra Nevada Corporation joins Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® JSTARS recap team

LM-JSTARS
Lockheed Martin announced June 20 that Sierra Nevada Corporation has joined the Skunk Works® JSTARS Recapitalization (Recap) team, which currently includes Bombardier and Raytheon, bringing greater value to the partnership, and the team’s ability to deliver a premier solution to the U.S. Air Force.

SNC, which previously qualified as a prime contractor candidate for the U.S. Air Force’s JSTARS Recap program, will perform modifications to Bombardier’s Global 6000 aircraft, and will help obtain the necessary airworthiness certifications from the FAA and U.S. Air Force. This strategic partnership further enhances this powerful industry team to provide a system that will drive cost-savings, schedule and performance efficiencies for the U.S. Air Force.

“We are extremely pleased to combine forces with the Lockheed Martin-led team,” said Ralph Pollitt, senior vice president of SNC’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) business area. “We look forward to contributing to the team’s success by applying decades of experience in modifying and certifying commercial and military aircraft for a wide-variety of users around the globe.”

Lockheed Martin is the lead systems integrator for the program, while Raytheon brings its experience with ground surveillance, ISR systems, and JSTARS communications. Bombardier will provide its ultra-long-range Global 6000 business jet platform, which is less expensive to operate than modern airliners and is uniquely suited to the JSTARS Recap mission.

“SNC shares our team’s vision and commitment to our war fighters,” said Andrew Adams, vice president of Advanced Systems, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works. “Together we will deliver a system that offers the optimum solution – quickly and affordably.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – June 21, 2017

News U.S. forces shoot down another Iranian drone in Syria – U.S. forces shot down an Iranian drone in southern Syria June 20, the second such air-to-air encounter this month as opposing forces converge around a key American training garrison near the border with Jordan and Iraq.   Australia suspends air missions over Syria amid...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – June 21, 2017

U.S. says it shot down Iranian-made drone in Syria The U.S. military says it shot down what it called an Iranian-made, armed drone in southern Syria. A defense official says the drone was approaching a military camp near the Syria-Jordan border. That is where U.S. forces have been training and advising local Syrian Arabs for...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane

Airpower on display at Paris Air Show

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane An F-35A Lightning II from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, performs a flight demonstration for an audience at the Paris Air Show June 19, 2017 at Le Bourget, France. Held every year, the...
 
Full Story »

 