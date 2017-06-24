Aerotech News & Review


June 24, 2017
 

Air Force contract

Calspan Corp., Buffalo, N.Y., has been awarded a $20,907,828 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the F-16 variable stability in-flight simulator test aircraft (VISTA). Contractor will provide all maintenance and curriculum development for all Air Force Test Pilot School student sorties for the VISTA, as well as special projects. Work will be performed at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and is expected to be complete by June 30, 2022.  This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal year 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,223,135 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Test Center — Directorate of Contracting, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA9304-17-D-0001).



 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Local

Headlines – June 23, 2017

News F-16 jet catches fire at Houston airport; pilot ejects – Officials say a pilot ejected from an F-16 fighter jet that caught fire and crashed during takeoff from Ellington Airport in Houston while on a training flight.   Republican lawmakers set to introduce legislation calling for a 355-ship Navy – Two key Republican lawmakers...
 
News

News Briefs – June 23, 2017

Navy: USS Ford will officially join the fleet next month The nation’s newest aircraft carrier will officially join the fleet next month. Navy officials said June 20 in a statement that the USS Gerald R. Ford will be commissioned on July 22. The ceremony will take place at Naval Station Norfolk. The ship is named...
 
Local
F-22 Quick reaction test, modernization efforts lead to national recognition

Lockheed Martin photograph by Chad Bellay An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 411th Flight Test Squadron maneuvers over the Mojave Desert during a test mission. The 411th Flight Test Squadron’s quick integration of MGRS interface ...
 
