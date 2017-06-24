Aerotech News & Review


Local

June 24, 2017
 

F-22 Quick reaction test, modernization efforts lead to national recognition

Tags:
Christopher Ball
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Lockheed Martin photograph by Chad Bellay Lockheed Martin photograph by Chad Bellay

An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 411th Flight Test Squadron maneuvers over the Mojave Desert during a test mission. The 411th Flight Test Squadron’s quick integration of MGRS interface software enabled the Raptor to effectively engage ISIS targets in Syria.

When the 411th Flight Test Squadron’s F-22 Modernization Team at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., was tasked with a short-notice, quick-turn test, the members never imagined it would help garner them national recognition.

But that’s exactly what happened when the team integrated software into the aircraft that interfaces the Military Grid Reference System with the Air Force’s latitude longitude GPS based navigation system. 

The MGRS was originally proposed by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps to simplify coordinate exchange for the soldier or marine in the field. It is based on maps which are divided into grids in 1,000 meter squares with the equator, the prime meridian and the international dateline as references. Latitude and longitude, however are based on the degrees and minutes of a compass.

When a Soldier or Marine in the field identifies a target, the Raptor’s systems must be able to convert those grid coordinates into latitude and longitude for accurate targeting.  Integration of MGRS into the Raptor allows it to do just that.

The team fielded the system within five months, enabling accurate air strikes against ISIS in Syria in May of 2016.

Lt. Col. Lee Bryant, commander of the 411th Flight Test Squadron, was the unit’s director of operations at the time of the testing.

“It was a quick reaction project,” he said. “Within a month of test completion the new capability was successfully utilized to strike ISIS targets in Syria.”

It was the quick integration of the MGRS capability, along with the 411th’s Raptor modernization efforts, that earned them the Air Force Association’s 2017 Citation of Honor Aerospace Award.

Bryant said the award is great recognition for a team that is pretty unique.

“Everyone works together to ensure the war fighter gets what they need – military, government and contractors – everyone has the same focus and goes out of their way to take care of each other as a CTF family.  It is their hard work that is enabling the Raptor to drop bombs in Syria in addition to remaining dominant in any future near-peer conflict.”

Bryant added that the projects the team is doing now are also setting the stage for future projects.

“In addition to quick reaction projects such as MGRS, ongoing Raptor modernization efforts are focused on where Raptor is going in the near future,” he said. “What we’re doing, you could almost call it Raptor 2.0, is essentially a rebirth of the Raptor and what it can do. We’re making sure the Raptor, with its first look, first shot, first kill capability, continues to be the most capable fifth-generation fighter in the world.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

Headlines – June 23, 2017

News F-16 jet catches fire at Houston airport; pilot ejects – Officials say a pilot ejected from an F-16 fighter jet that caught fire and crashed during takeoff from Ellington Airport in Houston while on a training flight.   Republican lawmakers set to introduce legislation calling for a 355-ship Navy – Two key Republican lawmakers...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – June 23, 2017

Navy: USS Ford will officially join the fleet next month The nation’s newest aircraft carrier will officially join the fleet next month. Navy officials said June 20 in a statement that the USS Gerald R. Ford will be commissioned on July 22. The ceremony will take place at Naval Station Norfolk. The ship is named...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Alex R. Lloyd

AF SBIR/STTR program solves problems for major commands, strengthens economy through small business growth

Air Force photograph by Alex R. Lloyd Sebastian Harrelson, an electroplater in the 309th Commodities Maintenance Group, prepares to submerge the nose gear of an F-16 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The organization is overhauling...
 
Full Story »

 