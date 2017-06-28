Headlines – June 28, 2017

News

VA to open emergency rooms to ‘bad paper’ vets on July 5 –

Veterans with other-than-honorable discharges will be able to access Veterans Affairs emergency rooms for urgent mental health care starting July 5, under new rules outlined by department leaders June 27.



Japan fitting F-35 fighters with advanced missile system brings it ‘much closer to targets’, says defense analyst –

The Japanese government is planning to fit its next-generation F-35 fighters with advanced air-to-surface missiles, a development one analyst says would provide the Air Self-Defence Force with “a big step forward in stand-off capability.”





A guide to military drones –

Every military specialist agrees that Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, or drones, are the future of warfare — but what are the major types of drone and who makes them? DW explains.



Queen Elizabeth sets sail for sea trials –

Queen Elizabeth, the UK’s largest ever aircraft carrier, has left Rosyth dockyard for the first time to begin its contractors’ sea trails.



U.S. military deploys JASSMs to South Korea, says report –

United States Forces Korea has deployed the air-launched Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile to South Korea for use by U.S. Air Force F-16 fighters operating from Kunsan Air Base, according to a Yonhap news agency report.



F21 torpedo enters final development phase –

The French Navy’s new F21 heavyweight torpedo has entered its final development phase after completing a successful qualification firing in the Mediterranean.



Poland’s plan to buy Patriot headed toward derailment? –

Poland’s plan to buy Patriot air-and-missile defense systems from the U.S. Army could be headed toward derailment following recent discussions between the two governments on how much technology can actually be shared with Poland and when the Eastern European country can expect delivery of the systems it wants.



German firms link up to tackle emerging counter-drone market –

Three German companies made their joint debut at the Paris Air Show to present a counter-drone system designed to foil anything from explosive-laden aerial robots to protecting against corporate espionage from the skies.



Metal Shark chosen for $54 million maritime contract –

Metal Shark has been chosen to build near coastal patrol vessels for U.S. partner nations through the Defense Department’s Foreign Military Sales program, the company announced.





American military declares war on sprawl –

For the Pentagon, walkable, bikeable military installations are key to improving the health of troops.



Navy’s aircraft carrier class of the future to be commissioned in July –

The U.S. Navy will officially welcome a new aircraft carrier to its fleet later this summer, according to a site dedicated to the Ford’s commissioning. The soon-to-be carrier Gerald R. Ford will be commissioned July 22 at Naval Station Norfolk.



Fuel in the tank: Marines test tech for managing energy consumption –

The Marine Corps has begun field testing technology that it hopes will give commanders in the field a more timely read on their fuel status.



House lawmakers authorize $103 million to save 3 A-10 squadrons from retiring –

The House Armed Services Committee has taken its first steps toward preserving three A-10 Warthog squadrons that, without funding for new wings, could begin retiring as early as the mid-2020s.





Would GI Bill changes affect military recruitment? –

Changes to the Post-9/11 GI Bill and other education benefits may have little impact on military recruitment and retention, a new study suggests.