July 5, 2017
 

German aerospace companies visit Sikorsky’s West Palm Beach facility


Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, recently hosted leading German aerospace companies that have engineering, manufacturing and maintenance, repair, overhaul expertise.

Attendees were there to discuss the new Marine CH-53K King Stallion helicopter and the German Air Force “Schwerer Transporthubschrauber” (STH) Program.

The two-day event took place at Sikorsky’s West Palm Beach, Fla., facility.

“It is Sikorsky’s intent to be heavily involved as the original equipment manufacturer, but to have German suppliers accomplish the majority of the work when it comes to platform sustainment,” said Nathalie Previte, vice president of Sikorsky’s strategy and business development. “We have several suppliers with whom we are finalizing exclusive relationships and who will form the foundation for the Sikorsky STH team in Germany.”

The participants were briefed on the CH-53K aircraft, the program and met the Sikorsky leadership team.  The agenda included a program overview, an update on the STH program, the industrialization opportunities on the CH-53K and a tour of the factory and the helicopter.

The CH-53K King Stallion advances Sikorsky’s 50 years of manufacturing and operational success with its CH-53A, CH-53D/G, and CH-53E predecessors. Built to thrive on the modern battlefield, including shipboard operations, the CH-53K aircraft is designed to be intelligent, reliable, low maintenance and survivable in the most austere and remote forward operating bases.

With the legacy fleet of the CH-53G we have a long lasting strong relationship with the Bundeswehr, which we plan to strengthen with the CH-53K. The CH-53K will enable the German Armed Forces to conduct real heavy lift operations. Intelligent, reliable, low maintenance and survivable, the CH-53K is the future of German Heavy Lift.



 

