Aerotech News & Review


News

July 5, 2017
 

Headlines – July 5, 2017

News

North Korea heralds ‘final step towards nuclear state able to strike anywhere’ –
North Korea on July 4 said it had successfully tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile, catching military experts off-guard and ratcheting up pressure on its Asian neighbours to take a harder line against the hermit nation.
 
 

Business

Blackbird set for hypersonic overhaul –
Martin has revealed its secretive Skunk Works unit is beginning to build the first flight demonstrator of a radical hypersonic update of the long-retired Mach 3 SR-71 Blackbird spy plane.
 
Turkey’s increasing reliance on drone systems –
Turkey’s military and procurement officials are increasingly relying on various drone systems, most notably to boost the country’s asymmetrical fight against Kurdish insurgents and hostile Islamic groups fighting in the Syrian civil war.
 
Joint Leonardo-BAE munition could triple U.S. Navy gun range –
A guided munition that BAE Systems and Italy’s Leonardo are offering the U.S. Navy will triple the range of the Mk 45 guns installed on about 100 Navy vessels, keeping ships out of harm’s way in littoral operations, a BAE official has said.
 
French arms procurement chief Laurent Collet-Billon ends his nine-year term –
Laurent Collet-Billon has ended his term as chief of the French weapons procurement office, the defense ministry said in a statement.
 
Navy awards networking deal to three companies –
Three companies have been awarded $492 million in Navy contracts for Automated Digital Network System, or ADNS, Increment III units.
 
Raytheon awarded missile defense software contract –
Raytheon has been awarded an Army contract to modernize missile defense and other strategic software.
 
South Korea delivers 12 FA-50PH light attack aircraft to Philippines –
Korea Aerospace Industries Co., the country’s sole aircraft manufacturer, said July 4 it has completed the delivery of light attack aircraft to the Philippines.
 
 

Defense

U.S. nuclear inspection results now concealed –
The Pentagon has thrown a cloak of secrecy over assessments of the safety and security of its nuclear weapons operations, a part of the military with a history of periodic inspection failures and lapses in morale.
 
Pentagon seeks increased P-8 ties with Norway, UK –
The United States, United Kingdom and Norway have agreed in principal to create a trilateral coalition built around the P-8 maritime aircraft — though exactly what that means remains unclear.
 
Layers of bureaucracy block Army from technological advancement, say experts –
Excess bureaucracy is holding the U.S. Army back from efficiency and technological development, experts and defense leaders said at an Association of the U.S. Army forum June 29.
 
Littoral Combat Ship Billings christening, launch –
On July 1, the Littoral Combat Ship Billings (LCS-15) was christened and launched at the Marinette Marine shipyard in Wisconsin.
 
One mind, any weapon: Marines learn to tap into intuition –
The U.S. Navy developed a program to train Marines to better tap into their intuition, reports The Daily Beast. The training manual, obtained by The Daily Beast through the Freedom of Information Act, is a how-to guide for training Marines to better utilize intuition and instincts.
 
 

Veterans

Two veterans first to receive new generation of prosthetic limb –
Two veterans living with arm amputations became the first to receive a new generation of prosthetic limb, according to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs – July 5, 2017

U.S. carries out airstrike against al-Shabab in Somalia The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike against al-Shabab in Somalia as the Trump administration quietly steps up efforts against the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa. Pentagon spokeswoman Maj. Audricia M. Harris says the strike occurred July 2 and the U.S. is assessing...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Eric M. Sharman

Combat metals team innovates repair, saves AF thousands

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Eric M. Sharman Airman Kiley Foulke, a 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron combat metals team member, inspects the edge of a recently repaired C-130 Hercules landing gear door during an ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dustin Mullen

95th FS F-22 Raptors reach milestone: 10,000 sorties down, still counting

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Dustin Mullen Capt. Michael Sayers, 95th Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptor pilot, prepares to taxi an F-22 onto the flightline at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., June 26, 2017. The 95th FS “Bone...
 
Full Story »

 