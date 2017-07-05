News Briefs – July 5, 2017

U.S. carries out airstrike against al-Shabab in Somalia

The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike against al-Shabab in Somalia as the Trump administration quietly steps up efforts against the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa.

Pentagon spokeswoman Maj. Audricia M. Harris says the strike occurred July 2 and the U.S. is assessing the results.

She did not call it a drone strike. Somali officials have said the U.S. has carried out several drone strikes in recent years against al-Shabab.

President Donald Trump has approved expanded military operations against al-Shabab, including more aggressive airstrikes and considering parts of southern Somalia areas of active hostilities.

The U.S. in April announced it was sending dozens of regular troops to Somalia in the largest such deployment there in roughly two decades, saying it was for logistics training of Somalia’s army. AP



South Korea military: North Korea launches ballistic missile

South Korea’s military says North Korea has launched another ballistic missile.

The launch is part of a string of test-firings in recent months as the North works to build a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the United States.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the July 4 launch was made from North Korea’s North Phyongan province. The joint chief’s statement says the launch was immediately reported to South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

It wasn’t immediately clear if this was a routine firing of a short-range missile or an attempt to perfect North Korea’s longer range missiles. AP



U.S. ship sails near disputed island, raising China’s hackles

A U.S. Navy destroyer in the South China Sea sailed near a tiny island disputed by three Asian governments as part of an operation affirming the right to passage, a U.S. defense official said July 2.

The Chinese government, which joins Taiwan and Vietnam in claiming Triton Island, accused the U.S. of trespassing in its territorial waters when the USS Stethem came within 12 nautical miles of the island.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet had no comment on China’s statement or specifics about the Stethem’s operations.

A U.S. defense official, who was not authorized to speak by name and requested anonymity, said the Stethem conducted a routine “right of innocent passage” exercise July 2.

Such exercises are used to bolster the argument that nations cannot claim that prior notice is required before passing through territorial waters as allowed under international agreement.

In a written statement, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the U.S. action constituted “a serious political and military provocation” and that such operations “violate China’s sovereignty and threaten China’s security.”

“The Chinese side will continue to take all necessary means to defend national sovereignty and security,” the statement said. AP