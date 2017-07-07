Aerotech News & Review


Business

July 7, 2017
 

Boeing, FedEx Express to collaborate on ecoDemonstrator testing

boeing-fedex
As part of the continuing effort to accelerate aerospace innovation, Boeing and FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. and the world’s largest express transportation company, will work together to fly the next ecoDemonstrator.

Starting in 2018, a new Boeing 777 Freighter made for FedEx Express will test emerging technologies, such as propulsion advancements and flight deck innovations.

The ecoDemonstrator program, now in its fifth iteration, serves as a series of flying testbeds designed to improve the environmental performance and safety of future airplanes.

“The ecoDemonstrator program is focused on harvesting exciting new technologies that will benefit our airline customers, the flying public and the environment,” said Mike Sinnett, vice president of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Product Development.

The collaboration on the newest ecoDemonstrator project is the latest in a 38-year relationship between Boeing and FedEx.

“FedEx is committed to developing and implementing innovative solutions that connect the world responsibly and resourcefully,” said David Cunningham, president & CEO, FedEx Express. “We’re proud to work with Boeing and use our 777 Freighter to play a key role in bringing future benefits to the entire aviation industry.”

This round of ecoDemonstrator testing includes installing a compact thrust reverser developed by Boeing designed to save fuel, flight deck improvements that can improve efficient operations in and out of busy airports, and flying prototype airplane parts using cutting-edge manufacturing techniques that reduce material waste.

Flight testing is scheduled to last approximately three months before the airplane returns to the FedEx fleet.



 

