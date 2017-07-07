Aerotech News & Review


July 7, 2017
 

Headlines – July 7, 2017

North Korean missile advances put new stress on U.S. defenses –
North Korea’s newly demonstrated missile muscle puts Alaska within range of potential attack and stresses the Pentagon’s missile defenses like never before. Even more worrisome, it may be only a matter of time before North Korea mates an even longer-range ICBM with a nuclear warhead, putting all of the United States at risk.
 
Poland says signs memorandum to buy Patriot missile system from U.S. –
The U.S. agreed to sell Patriot missile defense systems to Poland in a memorandum signed on July 5, Poland’s Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said.
 
 

Snake on a plane! Don’t panic, it’s probably just a (soft) robot –
Robots are big business: by 2020, the industry will have more than doubled to $188 billion, predicts IDC, a consultancy. But there’s still a lot that today’s models can’t do, partly because they are mostly made of rigid metal or plastic.
 
Australia bets $68 billion Navy spend on global export industry –
With final bids due this month on an A$35 billion ($27 billion) contract for nine anti-submarine frigates, Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne said Australia is seeking a bigger role in naval shipbuilding.
 
Dassault Aviation’s Trappier: As U.S. buys American, Europe should buy European –
The chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation says that nations should protect their interests so it’s normal for the United States to have a Buy American act just as Europe should Buy European.
 
 

Soldier charged in failed Humvee air drop –
A soldier has been charged with destruction of government property and making a false official statement after three Humvees free-fell from a C-130 during a parachute drop in Germany last year.
 
Are light carriers poised to make a comeback? –
Congress is funding a study that would add slimmed-down flat tops to the fleet.
 
Air Force ‘chronically undermanned’ in cyber –
The Air Force was recently the punching bag for harsh jabs made by the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
 
 

VA Choice funding problem looms for Congress –
When they return from legislative recess next week, lawmakers will have only a few days to address financial problems with the Veterans Affairs Choice program before users start to see significant problems.



 

