Headlines – July 7, 2017

North Korean missile advances put new stress on U.S. defenses –

North Korea’s newly demonstrated missile muscle puts Alaska within range of potential attack and stresses the Pentagon’s missile defenses like never before. Even more worrisome, it may be only a matter of time before North Korea mates an even longer-range ICBM with a nuclear warhead, putting all of the United States at risk.



Poland says signs memorandum to buy Patriot missile system from U.S. –

The U.S. agreed to sell Patriot missile defense systems to Poland in a memorandum signed on July 5, Poland’s Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said.





Snake on a plane! Don’t panic, it’s probably just a (soft) robot –

Robots are big business: by 2020, the industry will have more than doubled to $188 billion, predicts IDC, a consultancy. But there’s still a lot that today’s models can’t do, partly because they are mostly made of rigid metal or plastic.



Australia bets $68 billion Navy spend on global export industry –

With final bids due this month on an A$35 billion ($27 billion) contract for nine anti-submarine frigates, Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne said Australia is seeking a bigger role in naval shipbuilding.



Dassault Aviation’s Trappier: As U.S. buys American, Europe should buy European –

The chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation says that nations should protect their interests so it’s normal for the United States to have a Buy American act just as Europe should Buy European.





Soldier charged in failed Humvee air drop –

A soldier has been charged with destruction of government property and making a false official statement after three Humvees free-fell from a C-130 during a parachute drop in Germany last year.



Are light carriers poised to make a comeback? –

Congress is funding a study that would add slimmed-down flat tops to the fleet.



Air Force ‘chronically undermanned’ in cyber –

The Air Force was recently the punching bag for harsh jabs made by the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.





VA Choice funding problem looms for Congress –

When they return from legislative recess next week, lawmakers will have only a few days to address financial problems with the Veterans Affairs Choice program before users start to see significant problems.