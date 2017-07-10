Aerotech News & Review


Australia’s future sub program reaches major international milestone

Naval Group (formerly DCNS) and Lockheed Martin Australia July 9 welcomed the official opening of Australia’s Future Submarine Office by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Cherbourg France.

In collaboration with the Australian Department of Defence, in what will be Australia’s largest defence capital investment program in history, Naval Group and Lockheed Martin Australia will deliver to the Royal Australian Navy a fleet of 12 regionally superior submarines.

The Office is a tripartite secure facility which will house Submarine designers, naval architects and engineers who will work alongside each other on Australia’s Future Submarine Program.  The facility will be known as ‘Hughes House’, in recognition of Rear Admiral ‘Oscar’ Hughes, AO, RAN and his invaluable role in Australia’s submarine history as Director of the Collins Submarine Project.

“Today marks an important and tangible milestone for the program as the facility allows all three partners to work together in a modern and highly secure environment to further enhance and develop the already close partnership,” said Herve Guillou, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Naval Group.

“We are looking forward to establishing an Australian workforce in Cherbourg to develop the skills and understanding required to establish a regionally superior submarine and develop a sovereign Australian industrial capability.”

More than 50 Australians will join Naval Group and Lockheed Martin Australia employees to progress the important work of developing a mature design of the Future Submarine.  It is this collaboration along with the integral role that Australian industry will play that will underpin the ability of Australia to maintain and operate the Future Submarines with sovereignty, throughout their life.

“At Lockheed Martin Australia, we are proud to partner with the Australian Government and Naval Group to deliver a regionally superior, sovereign, sustainable submarine program,” said Vince Di Pietro AM, Lockheed Martin Chief Executive Australia & New Zealand.

“This office will provide a collaboration space for the Naval Group and Lockheed Martin Australia to work closely with our Australian Government partners to provide the best possible submarine fleet to provide protection for Australia’s trade and assure the nation’s maritime security.”

While today’s announcement is the first major milestone event, the design of the Future Submarine is already well underway, as is engagement with Australian Industry.  The Future Submarine Program is hosting industry briefings across all states and territories reaching more than 850 Australian companies, detailing how they can become involved.



 

