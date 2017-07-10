Aerotech News & Review


News Briefs – July 10, 2017

North Korea calls U.S. practice bombing run a provocation

North Korea has criticized a practice bombing run on the Korean peninsula by two U.S. B-1B bombers as a dangerous move raising the risk of nuclear war.
A July 9 commentary in the ruling party’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper accused the U.S. of “reckless military provocations” that are escalating tensions.
The U.S. Air Force bombers released inert weapons July 7 on a training range in South Korea. South Korean and U.S. fighter jets joined the drill. The bombers also flew with Japanese fighter jets on their way back to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.
The 10-hour mission came three days after North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile. U.S. military officials described the exercise as a defensive show of force and unity that demonstrated “the ironclad U.S. commitment to our allies.” AP



 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Military plane from Cherry Point crashes in Mississippi, at least 16 dead

A U.S. military plane from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., crashed into a field in rural Mississippi July 10, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage, officials said. Leflore County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Randle told reporters at a late July 10 briefing...
 
Headlines – July 10, 2017

News Iraqi prime minister arrives in Mosul to declare victory over ISIS – Dressed in a military uniform, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi arrived in Mosul July 9 to congratulate Iraq’s armed forces on their victory over the Islamic State and mark the formal end of a bloody campaign that lasted nearly nine months, left much...
 
wedding2

Four unlikely friends, a wedding, and no funeral

It had to be hot in Baghdad on May 29, 2007, with summer temperatures rising into the 120s. It was hot in many other ways. Army Gen. David Petraeus, who commanded coalition forces in Iraq, was flooding the Iraqi capital with a...
 
