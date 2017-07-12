Air Force releases first-term Airman retraining quotas for FY18

Eligible active-duty first-term Airmen may choose from more than 1,400 approved retraining quotas in over 20 career fields for fiscal year 2018.

Retraining allows enlisted Airmen, to include staff and technical sergeants on their first enlistment, to retrain into skills where a shortage exists, in conjunction with a reenlistment.

“A first-term Airman can apply to retrain into one of the open quotas found in the FTA column of the retraining advisory on myPers, provided they meet the eligibility requirements,” said Master Sgt. Kris Reece, the Air Force Personnel Center enlisted retraining superintendent.

AFPC updates the enlisted retraining advisory on myPers in real time, Reece said, which helps Airmen identify the career fields with retraining-in quotas available in their grade, or projected grade if already selected for promotion.

Retraining opportunities are available in a variety of career fields, including cyber, safety, flight engineer, command and control operations, and more. Most are open to all eligible Airmen, but some, such as the cyber warfare operations AFSC, require prior qualification.

“We advise potential applicants to check the retraining advisory and notes closely to avoid delays in the application process, particularly regarding eligibility,” Reece said. “Retraining is a great opportunity for Airmen to pursue a different career field while enabling the Air Force to maintain a healthy balance in all enlisted career fields.”

The Air Force Work Interest Navigator, available on the retraining page on myPers, is another tool Airmen may use to identify potential career fields of interest by answering a series of questions about functional communities, job context and work activities.

“The AF-WIN tool creates a customized job-interest report from your responses and compares your interests to all entry-level AFSCs,” Reece said. “You’ll still want to visit the enlisted retraining advisory because AF-WIN doesn’t tell you if a career field is available or if you meet the eligibility qualifications.”

Retraining information is available and continuously updated on myPers. Click “Retraining” from the active-duty enlisted landing page. The online training advisory is listed under the “Tools” section. In addition, a live chat feature is available for Airmen on the “First Term Airmen Retraining” page. To chat live with a Total Force Service Center representative, go to the page and allow about 30 to 60 seconds for a representative to come online.

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers.