Aerotech News & Review


Business

July 12, 2017
 

BAE Systems providing EW suite for U.S. Special Operations Command C-130s

bae
The U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has selected BAE Systems to provide new electronic warfare (EW) systems for its fleet of AC/MC-130J aircraft.

BAE Systems will upgrade the aircraft’s survivability equipment with the capability to detect, identify, locate, deny, degrade, disrupt, and defeat various threats that aircrews encounter in hostile and challenging environments.

This final selection follows a competition that included a system design phase and critical technology demonstration. The company received a $67 million contract modification to a competitively awarded contract. This new phase of the program is for the systems integration and installation of the EW systems — all to be conducted over the next 30 months. The contract’s total value, including all options, is expected to exceed $300 million.

“With our all-digital system, we’re leveraging the latest, most advanced EW technology to create a highly mission-customized solution so that SOCOM’s fleet remains capable and protected in the harshest of environments,” said Brian Walters, vice president and general manager of Electronic Combat Solutions at BAE Systems. “This award builds on our strong EW legacy and extends our proven capability to large fixed-wing aircraft.”

Designed to be integrated into both the Air Force’s AC-130J Ghostrider and MC-130J Commando II aircraft, the company’s Radio Frequency Countermeasure (RFCM) system supports varied and critical Special Operation Forces missions, including armed over-watch, helicopter refueling, close air support, and interdiction in contested territory.

With this new system, BAE Systems expands the operational capabilities of the AC/MC-130J, allowing it to detect and defeat both surface and airborne threats. The RFCM system is a platform-level solution with fully integrated situational awareness, precision geo-location, and radio frequency countermeasure capabilities. The system penetrates modern integrated air defense systems, providing the fleet with rapid response capabilities to protect the aircrew.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – July 12, 2017

News 15 Marines, one sailor killed in the Corps’ deadliest crash in more than a decade – Fifteen Marines and a Navy corpsman were killed July 10 when their KC-130T from a reserve unit in New York crashed in a field in Mississippi, Marine Corps officials said.   Satellites reveal secret U.S. bases emerging in...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – July 12, 2017

NATO military drills in Eastern Europe begin in Bulgaria Major NATO exercises in Eastern Europe began in Bulgaria July 11 involving 25,000 military personnel from more than 20 allied and partner countries as the U.S. seeks to reassure NATO’s European allies. The Saber Guardian 17 exercises are being led by U.S. Army Europe and run...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
army-app3

TRADOC to release active shooter mobile app that will educate, save lives

Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Taresha Hill Members of the Special Reaction Team (SRT), 39th Military Police Detachment, 728th MP Battalion, 8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, secure a hallway while fellow teammate...
 
Full Story »

 