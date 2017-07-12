Aerotech News & Review


Local

July 12, 2017
 

Four Lockheed Martin facilities recognized with top security award

The Defense Security Service recognized Lockheed Martin sites in Chelmsford, Mass.; Marietta, Ga.; Orlando, Fla.; and Palmdale, Calif., with the 2017 James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award.

The award is one of the most prestigious honors bestowed on industry contractors that are cleared to protect U.S. Department of Defense information.

Out of approximately 13,000 cleared facilities considered for this award annually, 36 received the Cogswell honor. The criteria for the Cogswell Award focus on principles of security excellence and providing leadership to other cleared facilities in setting high standards for security.

“We’re honored to have been recognized for the work our security professionals do in establishing and maintaining a program that goes beyond requirements,” said Bob Trono, Lockheed Martin’s vice president and chief security officer. “Safeguarding our people, property, information and systems is critical for our nation’s warfighters who protect us on the battlefield.” 

The employees at the four company sites work on a variety of programs including design, engineering and manufacturing for air and missile defense capabilities, aircraft production and operations, and developing and building advanced combat systems.   
The awards were presented recently at the National Classification Management Society’s national seminar in Anaheim, Calif. 



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – July 12, 2017

News 15 Marines, one sailor killed in the Corps’ deadliest crash in more than a decade – Fifteen Marines and a Navy corpsman were killed July 10 when their KC-130T from a reserve unit in New York crashed in a field in Mississippi, Marine Corps officials said.   Satellites reveal secret U.S. bases emerging in...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – July 12, 2017

NATO military drills in Eastern Europe begin in Bulgaria Major NATO exercises in Eastern Europe began in Bulgaria July 11 involving 25,000 military personnel from more than 20 allied and partner countries as the U.S. seeks to reassure NATO’s European allies. The Saber Guardian 17 exercises are being led by U.S. Army Europe and run...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
army-app3

TRADOC to release active shooter mobile app that will educate, save lives

Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Taresha Hill Members of the Special Reaction Team (SRT), 39th Military Police Detachment, 728th MP Battalion, 8th MP Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, secure a hallway while fellow teammate...
 
Full Story »

 