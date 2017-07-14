Aerotech News & Review


Defense

July 14, 2017
 

101st Airborne soldiers train with Air Force counterparts on lifesaving water training

Tags:
Army Sgt. Marcus Floyd
Scott AFB, Ill.
Army photograph by Sgt. Marcus Floyd Army photograph by Sgt. Marcus Floyd

Army Sgt. Blake Armstrong, a flight medic with Company C, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, uses a hoist June 29, 2017 near Scott Air force Base during over-water training. The training was used to simulate rescuing someone from a life raft while stranded in open water.

Soldiers with the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, assisted Airmen near Scott Air Force Base, Ill., in completing lifesaving overwater training on June 29.

“We’re doing overwater training for the Air Force out of Scott Air Force Base as part of their [Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape] refresher course,” said Sgt. Blake Armstrong, a flight paramedic with C Company, 6th Battalion, 101st General Support Aviation Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade.

Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape training, known as SERE, is designed to help military personnel survive if isolated in a water crash incident. For many of the students, it was their first time participating in overwater training.

“Our students are a mix of pilots and aircrew, basically anyone who flies on a plane and has the potential to go down over water needs to come to this course to know what to do just in case that happens,” said Senior Airman Collin Belanger, SERE instructor. “We … run them through a couple of things — getting out of the aircraft, getting to the life raft, signaling for recovery and how to actually get recovered and that’s where the helicopter comes in.”

Army photograph by Sgt. Marcus Floyd Army photograph by Sgt. Marcus Floyd

A Soldier with Company C, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade conducts over-water training June 29, 2017 near Scott Air Force Base. The training was part of an Air Force Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape refresher course.

Although the training can be conducted without a helicopter, Belanger said that the presence of one helps make the training feel real to the students and familiarizes them with the process of an actual rescue.

“[The] majority of the time it’s going to be a helicopter rescue, so having the students being able to get on the hoist and really feel what it’s like is good so it doesn’t come down to them doing it for the first time ever in a real life event,” Belanger said.

Army photograph by Sgt. Marcus Floyd Army photograph by Sgt. Marcus Floyd

Army Sgt. Blake Armstrong, a flight medic with Company C, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, signals to the UH-60 Blackhawk crew chief June 29, 2017 near Scott Air Force Base.

In addition to familiarizing students with using the hoist, the Army-provided helicopter helps to simulate the kind of environment the students would be in if this were a real-life situation, Armstrong said.

“A helicopter in this situation helps to make the training more realistic — whether it be the Army or the Coast Guard they’re going to have the loud noises, rotary wash and a lot more moving parts,” Armstrong said.

The overwater training helped the Army helicopter crew gain and hone new skills as well.

“This helps create new challenges for medics who may have only done this training on the ground,” Armstrong said. “Doing the training out in the open water changes a lot of factors and ultimately creates a mental boost in the training for us.”
 

Army photograph by Sgt. Marcus Floyd Army photograph by Sgt. Marcus Floyd

Army Sgt. Blake Armstrong, a flight medic with Company C, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, Brigade conducts over-water training June 29, 2017 near Scott Air Force Base. The training was part of an Air Force Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape refresher course.

 

Army photograph by Sgt. Marcus Floyd Army photograph by Sgt. Marcus Floyd

Soldiers with Company C, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade conducts over-water training June 29, 2017 near Scott Air force Base. The training was part of an Air Force Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape refresher course.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – July 14, 2017

News White House against ‘Space Corps’ and other House plans, fueling policy bill debate – The Trump administration is registering more than two dozen objections to the House’s 2018 defense policy bill, including a new space-focused branch of the military.     Business GPS III Satellite Rematch Between Lockheed and Boeing Readied – The Air...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – July 14, 2017

Remains of Vietnam MIA set for Montana arrival More than 48 years after his plane was shot down during the Vietnam War, a Montana man is coming home. The Montana Standard reports Air Force Capt. Robert Edwin Holton of Butte, whose remains were excavated from the crash site earlier this year and recently verified, are...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
marine-f35a

Avengers assemble

Marine Corps photograph by Sgt. Lillian Stephens Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 “Wake Island Avengers,” 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, wait for pilots to walk to three F-35B Lightning IIs on the first day of Red...
 
Full Story »

 