Aerotech News & Review


News

July 14, 2017
 

Headlines – July 14, 2017

News

White House against ‘Space Corps’ and other House plans, fueling policy bill debate –
The Trump administration is registering more than two dozen objections to the House’s 2018 defense policy bill, including a new space-focused branch of the military.
 
 

Business

GPS III Satellite Rematch Between Lockheed and Boeing Readied –
The Air Force is taking the final step toward a probable multibillion-dollar competition that would give Boeing a second shot against incumbent Lockheed Martin for as many as 22 new Global Positioning System III satellites.
 
French arms exports fall short of over $22.8 billion forecast in January –
French Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly welcomed an official report that stated France won arms export orders last year worth €14 billion (U.S. $16 billion) and said she would pursue further deals with foreign clients.
 
China commissions Type 056 corvette into South Sea Fleet –
China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has commissioned another Type 056 (Jiangdao)-class corvette into the service’s South Sea Fleet.
 
Boeing completes deliveries of F-15SG jets to Singapore –
The FAA’s website showed that the last of eight F-15SGs on its civil register had its registration canceled in the middle of June, with export being listed the reason for cancellation and its destination listed as Singapore.
 
IARPA wants to know when someone tries to trick biometric scanners –
SRI will develop “dynamic biometrics” that can detect attempts to evade or deceive biometric systems such as fingerprint, iris and face scanners.
 
Fallon to announce defensive upgrades for Typhoon fighters –
British Typhoon fighters are to get a significantly improved defensive aids suite in a deal expected to be announced July 13 by the Defence Secretary Sir Micheal Fallon.
 
Explotrain develops drone-simulated IED training system –
A functional drone, together with a simulated IED device, has been developed by Explotrain LLC, a Florida-based small business for the training of troops.
 
BAE Systems to install EW systems on SOCOM C-120Js –
Under contract with the U.S. Special Operations Command, BAE Systems designed, demonstrated and will now provide their Radio Frequency Countermeasure, system, which is to be used by both the U.S. Air Force’s AC-130J Ghostrider and MC-130J Commando II aircraft.
 
MTI develops longer-range Malyutka 2Tb –
Serbia’s Military Technical Institute (MTI) is developing a new, longer-range variant of the 9M14-2 Malyutka 2T (AT-3D/ ‘Sagger’) anti-tank guided weapon (ATGW), designated ‘2T5.’
 
Lockheed chooses ViaSat for Navy missile data link –
ViaSat has been awarded a follow-on contract by Lockheed Martin to provide data links for the Navy’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, or LRASM.
 
Oman receives first Pars III IFVs –
Turkey’s FNSS Savunma Sistemleri armored vehicle manufacturer revealed July 12 that Oman had ordered 172 8×8 Pars III armored vehicles when it announced that the first ones had been delivered.
 
 

Defense

F-35A engine fire at US Air Force base sparked by strong tailwinds –
U.S. Air Force investigators have found that last September’s F-35A mishap at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, was indeed an uncontained engine fire — albeit one started because of tailwinds present during engine start, not deficiencies with the aircraft’s Pratt and Whitney F135 engine.
 
Senators call on Army undersecretary nominee to get new tech to soldiers faster –
The Army may be in a readiness crisis, Sen. John McCain said Wednesday, but the Senate is reluctant to pour more money into the service as it blows billions of dollars on failed acquisitions programs.
 
Navy fix on pilots’ oxygen shortage seen stalled by red tape –
The Navy’s hunt for a solution to its top aviation safety issue — oxygen deprivation and loss of cockpit cabin pressure in its training aircraft and fighters — is hampered by communications breakdowns between engineers and pilots, according to the Senate Armed Services Committee.
 
 

Veterans

Veterans, lawmakers demand answers about Vietnam-era Pentagon tests –
The Pentagon conducted a series of secret chemical and biological weapons tests involving military personnel in the 1960s and 1970s. Veterans groups and members of Congress are demanding to know exactly what happened – and who has suffered.
 
Lawmakers reach initial deal to expand GI education bill –
Congressional Republicans and Democrats have reached initial agreement on the biggest expansion of college aid for military veterans in a decade, removing a 15-year time limit to tap into benefits and boosting money for thousands in the National Guard and Reserve.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

LA County Air Show Guide
March 25 & 26, 2017, Gen. Wm. J. Fox Air Field, Lancaster CA

La County Airshow Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs – July 14, 2017

Remains of Vietnam MIA set for Montana arrival More than 48 years after his plane was shot down during the Vietnam War, a Montana man is coming home. The Montana Standard reports Air Force Capt. Robert Edwin Holton of Butte, whose remains were excavated from the crash site earlier this year and recently verified, are...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
marine-f35a

Avengers assemble

Marine Corps photograph by Sgt. Lillian Stephens Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 “Wake Island Avengers,” 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, wait for pilots to walk to three F-35B Lightning IIs on the first day of Red...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
LM-MLRS

Lockheed Martin receives Army contract for guided MLRS rocket production

Lockheed Martin has received a $471 million contract from the U.S. Army for Lot 12 production of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System rockets. The contract calls for the production of GMLRS Alternative Warhead rockets, GMLRS Un...
 
Full Story »

 