Headlines – July 17, 2017

News

Iran dominates in Iraq after U.S. ‘handed the country over’ –

Walk into almost any market in Iraq and the shelves are filled with goods from Iran — milk, yogurt, chicken. Turn on the television and channel after channel broadcasts programs sympathetic to Iran.





Business

Dubai firm saves Swedish drone maker from financial woes –

The Dubai-based investment fund group Bracknor has come to the financial rescue of CybAero Ab, the Sweden-based and Nordic leader in the production of remotely piloted military and civilian aircraft systems.



Alabama city approves deal for Blue Origin rocket engine plant –

A rocket engine factory and nearly 400 high-paying jobs could come to an Alabama city.



U.S. House passes sweeping 2018 defense policy bill, 344-81 –

The U.S. House passed a $696.5 billion defense policy bill in a bipartisan vote July 14, but it exceeds statutory budget caps, setting up a showdown.



UK strikes tech deals for C-130J aircraft, Typhoon jets –

British Royal Air Force C-130Js will receive a major modification to allow the airlifter to extend its service life out to 2035, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon has announced.



French Army unveils Griffon multirole troop carrier –

The French Army unveiled for public display on July 14 the Griffon multirole troop carrier, one of the vehicles driven in the Bastille Day parade for which U.S. President Donald Trump is a guest.



Israel-Germany submarine deal in jeopardy amid widening scandal –

A widening scandal in Israel over a slew of suspected criminal offenses is likely to torpedo a €1.2 billion (U.S. $1.4 billion) submarine deal between Israel and Germany, as a former Israeli Navy commander and the personal attorney of Prime Minister Netanyahu are the latest to be caught up in an ongoing probe.



Court dismisses Orbital ATK suit against DARPA –

A Virginia court has dismissed Orbital ATK’s complaint against a government robotic satellite-servicing program July 15, according to a court memo.



Galois to help Navy with cyber weaknesses –

Galois has been awarded a $2.7 million Navy cybersecurity contract.



ViaSat to provide tech for Air Force, Navy jets –

ViaSat has been awarded $88.3 million in contracts to provide terminals for the Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System, or MIDS JTRS.



Air Force cancels Air Operations Center 10.2 contract, starts new pathfinder effort –

The U.S. Air Force has terminated a contract with Northrop Grumman for a network upgrade for the Air Operations Center, a key tool used by the service to plan and conduct air operations, and instead will partner with the Defense Department’s innovation unit to find a quicker way to field the update.



Watchdog says Surion helicopters lack stability; requests probe into arms procurement chief –

South Korea’s state audit agency said July 16 that the country’s transport utility helicopters have various defects including flight stability and requested that the prosecution probe the arms procurement chief on charges of breach of trust.



Russian weapons maker to build AI-directed guns –

Kalashnikov’s upcoming product shows how the U.S. and Russia are on wildly different paths to autonomy.





Defense

U.S. finalizing plans to revamp cyber command –

After months of delay, the Trump administration is finalizing plans to revamp the nation’s military command for defensive and offensive cyber operations in hopes of intensifying America’s ability to wage cyber war against the Islamic State group and other foes, according to U.S. officials.



Mattis on 2018 budget: ‘We have got to get a bill passed’ –

Congress is working up budgets that bust spending caps, with little evidence of a deal to avoid automatic cuts.



Did you hear about the soldiers stranded at NTC for nine days? That’s not exactly what happened –

The tale of two soldiers left stranded in the desert for nine days without enough food or water went viral last fall. But an Army investigation says things were not as they seemed.



Navy under investigation for firing a whistleblower, counsel says –

Federal officials are investigating whether the U.S. Navy fired a man because he was a vocal critic of the Navy’s allegedly unsafe disposal of jet fuel, according to a U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board order on June 30.



Sailors on newest aircraft carrier learned on the job –

In the pilot house of the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier, Petty Officer 1st Class Jose Triana doesn’t just go by the book. He helped write the book.



Small drones still posing big problem for US Air Force bases –

After two incidents where small civil drones invaded U.S. Air Force airspace — and in one event almost collided with an F-22 Raptor — the head of Air Combat Command is clamoring for congressional authorities that would allow him to deal with future incursions of unmanned aircraft.





Veterans

No expiration date for ‘beefed up’ GI Bill benefits under new proposal –

Future military veterans will no longer have to worry about an expiration date on their education benefits if newly proposed legislation in the House of Representatives makes its way to the president’s desk.