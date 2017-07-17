News Briefs – July 17, 2017

Aerotech News & Review


U.S. finalizing plans to revamp cyber command

U.S. officials say that after months of delay, the Trump administration is finalizing plans to revamp the nation’s military command for defensive and offensive cyber operations.
They say the intention is eventually to split it from the intelligence-focused National Security Agency in hopes of intensifying America’s ability to wage cyber war against the Islamic State group and other foes.
Details are still being worked out, but officials say they expect a decision in the coming weeks. The officials weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter so requested anonymity.
They say the goal is to give U.S. Cyber Command more autonomy, freeing it from any constraints that stem from working alongside the NSA. The NSA is responsible for collecting intelligence — a responsibility that can clash with military objectives. AP
 

5,000 NATO, partner troops stage exercises in Romania

Some 5,000 troops from NATO and partner countries are staging exercises in Romania watched by a senior NATO official and Romania’s president.
President Klaus Iohannis and NATO Military Committee head Gen. Petr Pavel, who is on a two-day visit to Romania, were welcomed with military honors ahead of the July 15 exercises at the Cincu shooting range in northwest Romania.
Troops from Romania, the U.S., Ukraine, Armenia and Croatia opened gunfire, backed by U.S. and Romanian military aircraft.
The exercises, led by U.S. Army Europe, began this week in Eastern Europe involving 25,000 military personnel from more than 20 allied and partner countries. The U.S. is seeking to reassure NATO’s European allies concerned about Russia since it annexed Crimea in 2014. AP



 

