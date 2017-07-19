Dream Chaser tests ongoing at Armstrong



Sierra Nevada Corporation’s Dream Chaser spacecraft continued testing at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, Edwards, Calif., July 17.

The craft underwent ground tests designed to check braking performance, and guidance, navigation and control systems.

As part of the test, the Dream Chaser was towed along the runway on its two main landing gear wheels and a nose skid. Once cut free from its tow vehicle, the spacecraft slowed to a stop.

Eric Cain, a Sierra Nevada engineer posted about the July 17 test on the company’s Twitter account.

“I waited at the end of the runway to see Dream Chaser spacecraft braking to a stop. I’m excited to see it stop in this spot on flight day!”

The Dream Chaser will undergo additional tests, including more tow tests and a “captive carry” flight with the spacecraft suspended from a helicopter.

“When that’s done, we’ll move into a series of flight tests, where it will be dropped for approach and landing like the shuttle Enterprise,” said Mark Sirangelo, corporate vice president of Sierra Nevada’s space systems division, in an interview earlier this year.

The flight tests are scheduled for later this year.

Sierra Nevada is developing the Dream Chaser as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and is designed to transport pressurized and unpressurized cargo to and from the International Space Station.



ULA signs with Sierra Nevada to launch Dream Chaser to ISS

Sierra Nevada Corporation has selected United Launch Alliance’s commercially developed Atlas V rocket to launch the first two missions of its Dream Chaser cargo system in support of NASA’s Cargo Resupply Services 2 contract.

“ULA is pleased to partner with Sierra Nevada Corporation to launch its Dream Chaser cargo system to the International Space Station in less than three years,” said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Human and Commercial Systems. “We recognize the importance of on time and reliable transportation of crew and cargo to Station and are honored the Atlas V was selected to continue to launch cargo resupply missions for NASA.”

The two awarded Atlas V missions will carry pressurized and unpressurized cargo to the International Space Station. The first mission is set to lift off in 2020 from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, in Florida. The second contracted mission is scheduled to lift off in 2021. Dream Chaser will launch atop an Atlas V 552, with a dual engine Centaur upper stage.



“SNC recognizes the proven reliability of the Atlas V rocket and its availability and schedule performance makes it the right choice for the first two flights of the Dream Chaser,” said Mark Sirangelo, corporate vice president of SNC’s Space Systems business area.? “ULA is an important player in the market and we appreciate their history and continued contributions to space flights and are pleased to support the aerospace community in Colorado and Alabama,” added Sirangelo.

The Atlas V has received NASA’s highest and most rigorous Category 3 Certification, which allows the Atlas V family of launch vehicles to fly NASA’s most complex and critical missions.

The Dream Chaser spacecraft has been in development for more than 10 years, including six years as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and leverages more than 40 years of NASA spaceflight and space shuttle heritage. In 2016, Dream Chaser was selected by NASA under the CRS2 contract to transport pressurized and unpressurized cargo to and from the ISS with return and disposal services.