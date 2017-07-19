Aerotech News & Review


July 19, 2017
 

Headlines – July 19, 2017

Space Corps could ‘disrupt’ DOD capabilities, warns Selva –
Creating a new military branch focused solely on space could disrupt Pentagon capabilities and exacerbate existing issues rather than fixing them, the Defense Department’s No. 2 uniformed official warned July 18.
 
 

Business

U.S. Army seeks internet-of-battlefield-things, distributed bot swarms –
After nearly two decades of war against technologically unsophisticated foes, the Army Research Lab is reorienting to counter China and Russia.
 
Turkey invites three bidders to Altay tank contest –
Turkey’s procurement authorities have decided to release a request for proposal, to be sent to three local armored vehicles manufacturers, as part of the Altay tank program.
 
Cubic acquires wireless infrastructure company –
Training and simulation solutions firm Cubic Corporation announced July 18 its acquisition of Deltenna Limited.
 
Turkey, close to S-400 deal, also goes for Eurosam solution –
Every new day Turkey and Russia are inching closer to a final deal on the Turkish acquisition of the Russian-made S-400 air defense architecture. But the Ankara government also said it reached a deal with the European group Eurosam to develop a similar air and anti-missile defense system.
 
DARPA awards BAE contract in undersea sensor program –
BAE Systems has been awarded a $4.6 million contract by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency for work under its Mobile Offboard Clandestine Communications and Approach program.
 
Spain buys counter-drone defense –
Spain has selected Blighter’s AUDS counter-UAV system.
 
Sentient, SKELDAR team up for drones –
Sensor-maker Sentient Vision Systems and UAV-manufacturer UMS SKELDAR are teaming up.
 
 

Defense

Pentagon faults Pratt & Whitney on F-35 engine cost overruns –
United Technologies Corp.’s Pratt and Whitney unit has been slow to incorporate promised cost savings techniques for the latest and biggest batch of engines to power F-35 jets, the Pentagon’s costliest weapons program, according to a new report.
 
Top general blames unclear science for transgender troops delay –
Questions about the science behind gender dysphoria prompted the Pentagon’s six-month delay in a new policy allowing the enlistment of transgender individuals into the military, the Joint Chiefs vice chairman told senators July 18.
 
Air Mobility Command stands down C-5 flying operations at Dover AFB –
Air Mobility Command has directed a stand-down of C-5s at Dover Air Force Base, Del., the command announced July 18.
 
Clearing the air: F-35s to get upgrade for oxygen generating system over hypoxia concerns –
In response to reports of hypoxia-like symptoms experienced by F-35A pilots at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, the program office intends to make changes to the onboard oxygen generation system to optimize the flow of oxygen to those flying the jet.



 

News

News Briefs – July 19, 2017

U.S. to create independent military cyber command U.S. officials say the Trump administration is pushing ahead with Obama-era plans to create an independent military Cyber Command in hopes of intensifying America’s ability to wage cyberwar against the Islamic State group and other foes. Currently the cyber command, which was created in 2009, is essentially part...
 
Defense
All eyes to the sky in Operation Swift Response

Army photograph Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade train with allies and partners during Operation Swift Response, July 18, 2017. All eyes went to the sky as 500 military paratroopers — comprised of U.S., Canadi...
 
Business

U.S. Air Force awards Lockheed Martin $37 million for new JASSM®-ER wing design

Lockheed Martin has received an Undefinitized Contracting Action for $37.7 million from the U.S. Air Force for continued development of a new wing design for the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile – Extended Range (JASSM-ER). The new wing design will add greater range to the cruise missile, which currently has a range of more than 500...
 
