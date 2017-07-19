Aerotech News & Review


News

July 19, 2017
 

News Briefs – July 19, 2017

U.S. to create independent military cyber command

U.S. officials say the Trump administration is pushing ahead with Obama-era plans to create an independent military Cyber Command in hopes of intensifying America’s ability to wage cyberwar against the Islamic State group and other foes.
Currently the cyber command, which was created in 2009, is essentially part of the National Security Agency. But the current plan would break it off into an independent command.
The belief is that the command will be able to more aggressively pursue cyberwar once freed from the NSA’s primary mission of information gathering.
The move reflects the escalating threat of cyberattacks and intrusions from other nation states, terrorist groups and hackers, and comes as the U.S. faces ever-widening fears about Russian hacking following Moscow’s efforts to meddle in the 2016 American election.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – July 19, 2017

News Space Corps could ‘disrupt’ DOD capabilities, warns Selva – Creating a new military branch focused solely on space could disrupt Pentagon capabilities and exacerbate existing issues rather than fixing them, the Defense Department’s No. 2 uniformed official warned July 18.     Business U.S. Army seeks internet-of-battlefield-things, distributed bot swarms ̵...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
army-exercise2

All eyes to the sky in Operation Swift Response

Army photograph Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade train with allies and partners during Operation Swift Response, July 18, 2017. All eyes went to the sky as 500 military paratroopers — comprised of U.S., Canadi...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

U.S. Air Force awards Lockheed Martin $37 million for new JASSM®-ER wing design

Lockheed Martin has received an Undefinitized Contracting Action for $37.7 million from the U.S. Air Force for continued development of a new wing design for the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile – Extended Range (JASSM-ER). The new wing design will add greater range to the cruise missile, which currently has a range of more than 500...
 
Full Story »

 