Headlines – July 21, 2017

News
U.S. Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor –
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, who fought in the Vietnam War and against tough political adversaries, is facing the fight of his life against cancer.
Business
L-3 CEO Michael Strianese to retire at end of year –
After two decades at the helm, L3 Technologies Chairman and CEO Michael Strianese will retire as CEO effective Dec. 31, 2017, succeeded by President and Chief Operating Officer Christopher Kubasik.
Textron, Sierra Nevada prep for OA-X experiment at US Air Force base –
Participants in the U.S. Air Force’s light-attack aircraft experiment are revving up training activities ahead of the beginning of the exercise next month at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M.
Analysts: India won’t ink a single-engine fighter deal before 2019 –
India’s single-engine fighter program, worth $12 billion, is unlikely to be “decided before 2019,” analysts and officials say, even as the Indian Air Force has decided to hold flight tests of Lockheed’s F-16 Block 70 and Sweden’s Gripen-E, the two aircraft competing in the program.
Turkey, close to S-400 deal, also goes for Eurosam solution –
Every new day Turkey and Russia are inching closer to a final deal on the Turkish acquisition of the Russian-made S-400 air defense architecture. But the Ankara government also said it reached a deal with the European group Eurosam to develop a similar air and anti-missile defense system.
Bahrain buys sniper pods for F-16s –
Bahrain is buying Sniper targeting pods.
BAE-Rockwell venture secures $47 million radio contract –
Data Link Solutions has been awarded a $47.5 million Navy contract for Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems.
DOD is buying fewer, yes, fewer commercial items –
But a report by the Government Accountability Office analyzing a decade of the federal acquisition database finds that Pentagon’s purchase of commercial items has declined since 2007.
Defense
Ryan squashed war authorization repeal, congresswoman says –
A proposal to end the 2001 authorization of the use of military force and any operations conducted under it was stripped from a House measure to fund the Pentagon in 2018.
U.S. military office reportedly spends $130K in monthly rent at Trump Tower –
A U.S. military office that supports the White House is reportedly spending $130,000 per month to rent space in Trump Tower, where President Donald Trump has yet to spend a night since he became the commander in chief, according to General Services Administration lease documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal.
Trump to nominate Raytheon VP, Gulf War vet as next Army secretary –
President Trump will nominate Mark Esper as Army secretary later this week, sources confirmed July 19.
Navy successfully tests anti-drone laser weapon –
Laser weapons aren’t just a “Star Wars” fantasy anymore — they are now aboard U.S. Navy warships.
Navy may need to reconsider the future of its fleet, study says –
The Navy’s next aircraft carrier will be commissioned this weekend. Meanwhile, a new British study warns that large and expensive vessels may soon be out-dated.
AMC commander requests maintenance assessment of all C-5s –
The head of Air Mobility Command has requested a maintenance records check of all 56 C-5s in the command’s fleet, according to an AMC spokesman.
Is that really you typing? New DOD tech will know –
The Pentagon could soon do away with authentication cards if a new approach takes off: using a person’s typing behavior to verify their identity.
Veterans
Air Force reviewing petition to restore rank of Vietnam-era general –
A controversial Air Force case dating to the Nixon administration may once again spur debate in Congress over whether to restore a disgraced general’s honor and rank.
House lawmakers consider a six-month fix for the VA Choice program –
House leaders are eyeing a six-month funding patch to keep the Department of Veterans Affairs Choice program running while congressional leaders debate the future of the medical care program.
Trump nominee says winning back vets’ trust needs to be a top VA priority –
President Donald Trump’s nominee for the second-highest spot at the Department of Veterans Affairs believes one of the top challenges facing bureaucrats there is winning back veterans’ trust.