July 24, 2017
 

News Briefs – July 24, 2017

12 U.S. paratroopers hospitalized after night jump in Romania

Officials say 12 U.S. paratroopers have been hospitalized after they sustained minor injuries during a nighttime parachute jump in Romania.
Brent M. William, a spokesman for the “Atlantic Resolve” military exercises, told Romania’s Agerpres news agency the accident occurred early July 22 at the Campia Turzii air base in northwest Romania. He said 500 troops jumped from C-130 Hercules planes during “a very rigorous exercise, which carries a certain level of risk.”
The Cluj Military Hospital spokeswoman, Doina Baltaru, said 11 soldiers were discharged Sunday from the hospital. She said one other soldier suffered a bruised spine and would remain hospitalized up to two more days.
The soldiers were participating in Saber Guardian 17, a U.S. Army Europe-led exercise, which aims to increase coordination between the U.S., Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania. AP
 

Korean War soldier missing 66 years to get Illinois burial

The remains of a Harrisburg, Ill., soldier missing in action 66 years are coming home for burial.
Phyllis Walker tells the (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan that the U.S. Army identified the remains of her uncle. Reserve Cpl. Edward Lee Borders was reported missing in action in 1951. The army declared him dead in 1954.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency used DNA analysis to identify the remains of the 20-year-old soldier from comingled remains in 208 boxes turned over to the U.S. from North Korea from 1990 to 1994.
Chinese forces aiding the North Koreans launched an offensive on Feb. 11, 1951. Borders’ anti-aircraft artillery battalion came under attack. He was listed as missing on Feb. 13 when he didn’t report with his unit in the city of Wonju. AP
 

Two women looking to join elite Navy units once closed to them

Two women are endeavoring to join elite special warfare units in the Navy that were previously closed to females.
Lt. Cmdr. Mark Walton said in an email that a female midshipman has indicated her interest in the Navy SEALs. She will train in a course this summer that’s required of officers who want to be selected for SEAL training.
Another woman has set her sights on becoming a Special Warfare Combatant Crewman. They often support the SEALs but also conduct missions of their own using state-of-the art, high-performance boats. She has started the long process of going through various evaluations and months of standard Navy training.
But Walton said it would be premature to speculate when that Navy will see its first female SEAL or Special Warfare Combatant Crewman. AP
 

Trump nominates top Raytheon lobbyist to be Army secretary

The White House says President Donald Trump is nominating Raytheon lobbyist Mark Esper to be the next secretary of the Army.
Esper has been the top lobbyist for major defense contractor Raytheon since 2010. He also has experience working in the House and Senate, at the Pentagon and at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.
The White House says Esper served in the Army, including during the first Gulf War. He has also worked for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and on former presidential candidate Fred Thompson’s 2008 campaign.
The Senate must confirm Esper’s nomination. Trump’s earlier two picks for Army secretary dropped out.
Trump’s critics have raised questions about the number of lobbyists serving in his administration despite his pledge to “drain the swamp.” AP



 

