July 24, 2017
 

U.S. Air Force bombers integrate with Royal Australian Air Force JTACS

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, prepares to takeoff from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 20, 2017. The lancers conducted bilateral training mission with Royal Australian Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs), July 20 as part of Talisman Saber 17 a training exercise designed to maximize combined training opportunities and conduct maritime preposition and logistics operations in the Pacific.

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers based at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, conducted two separate integration training missions with Royal Australian Air Force Joint Terminal Attack Controllers as part of Exercise Talisman Saber 17 at Shoalwater Field Training Area, Australia, July 17 and 19, 2017.

Talisman Saber is a biennial combined U.S. and Australian training exercise designed to train respective military forces in planning and conducting combined task force operations to improve the combat readiness and interoperability between U.S. and Australian forces.

The 12.5-hour sorties were comprised of two B-1Bs each and flown as part of U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence mission, which has operated in the Indo-Asia-Pacific since 2004.

“The Australian and U.S. Air Forces continue to pursue our shared commitment to safeguarding regional security and stability with missions and exercises like Continuous Bomber Presence and Talisman Saber,” said Maj. Gen. Russ Mack, the Pacific Air Forces vice commander. “Exercising and validating our ability to train and operate seamlessly together ensures our ability to collectively respond to any crisis or contingency.”

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Joshua Smoot Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Joshua Smoot

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Dyess Air Force Base, Tx., taxi down a flightline July 20, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

During the missions the B-1 pilots were able to maintain contact with JTACs on the ground in order to safely and effectively deliver firepower when and where determined by the Australian team.

The realistic and challenging exercise is in line with the Talisman Saber goal of bringing service members closer and improving both nations’ ability to work bilaterally and multilaterally, preparing them to provide security regionally and globally. Talisman Saber is a major undertaking and illustrates the closeness of the Australian and U.S. alliance and the strength of the military-to-military relationship.

“Conducting training with our American counterparts on a tactical level is integral to ensuring that together we remain combat ready,” said Royal Australian Air Force Air Commodore Joe Iervasi, the Air Warfare Centre commander. “This exercise and others like it demonstrate our commitment to continuing to hone our skills as a combined force.”

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, prepares to takeoff from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 20, 2017.

As demonstrated by these missions, Talisman Saber provides an invaluable opportunity to conduct operations in a combined environment that will increase both countries’ ability to plan and execute contingency responses, from combat missions to humanitarian assistance efforts.

Continuous Bomber Presence rotations have been contributing significantly to regional security and stability since March 2004. This presence ensures that the U.S., along with key allies such as Australia, together have a credible capability to respond to a variety of levels and types of threats throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific.
 

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, prepares to takeoff from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 20, 2017.

 

Air Force photograph Air Force photograph

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Dyess Air Force Base, Tx., fly over Shoalwater Field Training Area, Australia July 20, 2017.



 

