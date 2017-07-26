Aerotech News & Review


Defense

July 26, 2017
 

Navy’s new launch system eliminates concerns with latest testing

Navy photograph Navy photograph

The Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System test team readies an instrumented F/A-18E Super Hornet for launch at the System Function Demonstration Site at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., in June.

The Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System team completed testing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, early this summer, validating a software fix that will ensure safe launches.

A total of 71 EMALS launches were conducted by the EMALS Team and the Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 23 to confirm F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler outfitted with wing-mounted, 480-gallon external fuel tanks can launch without exceeding stress limits on the aircraft.

The post-test review of aircraft instrumentation data, following the manned aircraft testing, indicates that software control algorithm updates have corrected the issue.

The issue was initially discovered in April 2014, when a review of aircraft instrumentation data following System Development and Demonstration Aircraft Compatibility Testing revealed that holdback release dynamics exceeded current fleet allowances during launches of these aircraft configured with the wing-mounted EFTs.

While the aircraft met its programmed end speed and launched without incident, the post-test data analysis led to a deficiency report, which was cited as a concern in the annual Director, Operational Test and Evaluation report on the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), the first to employ EMALS.

“We were confident since the day that the issue was uncovered that it was solvable,” said George Sulich, EMALS integrated program team lead. “The beauty of the system is that issues such as these can be accomplished with software updates instead of major hardware changes to machinery.”

Navy photograph Navy photograph

An instrumented F/A-18E Super Hornet is launched from the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System during testing at the System Function Demonstration Site at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., in June.

He explained that the EMALS team promptly planned a resolution for further tuning of the system’s control algorithm, which would reduce the loads on the EFTs to within established operational limits. All design, development, software coding, laboratory testing and dead-load testing, using weighted, aircraft-representative sleds, was completed in 2015.

Since several other software updates had occurred since the fix was originally established, in April of this year, the team loaded the software build intended to correct the deficiency and conducted an additional 152 dead-load launches at the System Functional Demonstration Site to support flight test readiness.

The final step of testing the fix with instrumented aircraft launches was delayed a year due to competing test priorities, but is now complete. The subsequent software will be incorporated on board CVN 78 to support shipboard launches of F/A-18s with EFTs in 2019, following the ship’s Post Shakedown Availability.

“Test is a time for discovery and while schedules often shift, the EMALS team has done excellent work to further improve the system’s controls software, eliminating concerns about undue stress to the aircraft, regardless of external fuel tank configuration, during launch,” said Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment Program Manager Capt. Stephen Tedford. “This small test victory gets us that much closer to launching an aircraft with a new technology aboard America’s newest aircraft carrier.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – July 27, 2017

News North Korea could cross ICBM threshold next year, U.S. officials warn – North Korea will be able to field a reliable, nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile as early as next year, U.S. officials have concluded in a confidential assessment that dramatically shrinks the timeline for when Pyongyang could strike North American cities with atomic weapons....
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – July 27, 2017

U.S. Navy fires warning shots near Iran ship in Persian Gulf A U.S. Navy patrol boat fired warning shots July 25 near an Iranian vessel that American sailors said came dangerously close to them during a tense encounter in the Persian Gulf. Iran’s hard-line Revolutionary Guard later blamed the American ship for provoking the incident....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
LM-HIMARS

Lockheed Martin delivers first HIMARS vehicle produced 100 percent in Camden, Ark.

Lockheed Martin has delivered the first High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher in which both the chassis and launcher components were manufactured at its facility in Camden, Ark. In the past, the HIMARS five-to...
 
Full Story »

 