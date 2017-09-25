Aerotech News & Review


September 25, 2017
 

Headlines – September 25, 2017

New order bars almost all travel from seven countries –
President Trump on Sept. 24 issued a new order banning almost all travel to the United States from seven countries, including most of the nations covered by his original travel ban, citing threats to national security posed by letting their citizens into the country.
 
 

If unresolved, KC-46 deficiency could threaten acceptance of Boeing tanker –
With only a year left before Boeing must meet a contractual obligation to deliver 18 KC-46 tankers to the Air Force, the program has been hit with three “category one” deficiencies — including one that could affect the service’s willingness to accept the aircraft from Boeing.
 
Saab sweetens the pot for Gripen international buyers, doubling sales forecast –
Saab reinforced the value of its industrial-partnership offerings in hopes of landing more international sales of the JAS Gripen-E.
 
Some F-35s could remain without fully combat-capable software –
The Defense Department is considering a plan that would keep about one hundred F-35s in an earlier software configuration not optimized for combat.
 
French-Italian naval industrial cooperation has hurdles to overcome –
France and Italy may eventually follow through on consolidation of their naval industries, but major hurdles, including a legal dispute over French shipyard STX, remains to be conquered.
 
Leonardo CEO wants to beef up the firm’s sales pitch. This is how –
Six months after he was named the new chief executive officer of Italy’s Leonardo, Alessandro Profumo has made his first major management changes in a bid to boost the firm’s export push.
 
Roboteam receives DTRA, Israel contracts –
Roboteam is entering full-scale production of its Probot V2 all-terrain unmanned ground vehicles.
 
 

Pentagon tests lasers, nets to combat a vexing foe: ISIS drones –
At the vast, windswept White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico earlier this year, nearly a dozen military contractors armed with laser guns, high-tech nets and other experimental systems met to tackle one of the Pentagon’s most vexing counterterrorism conundrums: how to destroy the Islamic State’s increasingly lethal fleet of drones.
 
Army’s effort to temporarily replace the M4 with a 7.62 mm rifle is not happening –
The Army has canceled current efforts to find a temporary commercial replacement for the M4 carbine chambered in 7.62 mm instead of 5.56 mm.
 
Here’s how Marines are looking to make systems more interoperable –
Across many of the services, leaders are coming to grips with systems and gear that have been fielded quickly over the last 16 years that, while did what they were supposed to in the heat of battle, do not talk to each other.
 
Urban warfare a driving force behind future Air Force decisions, leaders say –
Urban combat is often seen as the purview of ground forces, but as population density grows around the globe, the Air Force must invest in precise technologies designed for populated areas, the service’s top officials said this week.
 
Pilot shortage may force U.S. Air Force to outsource training –
Faced with a critical shortfall, particularly in the fighter community, the U.S. Air Force may be forced to take drastic steps to produce new pilots.
 
 

Invictus Games kick off: Here’s what you need to know about Team USA –
Ninety athletes will represent Team USA in the Invictus Games, the largest wounded warrior competition of the year, beginning Sept. 23 in Toronto.
 
Puerto Rico’s VA hospital weathers Hurricane Maria, but challenges loom –
After Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, nearly two days passed before Veterans Affairs Emergency Manager Cosme Torres-Sabater had a chance to get outside and assess the damage the country.
 
‘The Vietnam War’ Draws Muted Official Response in Hanoi –
Until this week, the Vietnamese government has remained silent about the release of The Vietnam War, which premiered in the U.S. after a big buildup.



 

News Briefs – September 25, 2017

Iranian Guard drills near Iraq ahead of Kurdish referendum Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard has begun a military exercise in the northwestern Kurdish region near the Iraqi border ahead of a Kurdish independence referendum in the neighboring country. The Guard’s website did not say how long the drill will last, only that airborne and missile units...
 
Air Force leaders address aircrew crisis

Air Force photograph by Scott M. Ash Maj. Gen. Lawrence Martin, assistant deputy under Secretary of the Air Force for Internal Affairs, listens as Capt. Michael Byrnes, Chief of Staff doctoral scholar, briefs attendees about pi...
 
What looks good on paper may look good in space

An ancient art form has taken on new shape at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. Origami, the Japanese tradition of paper-folding, has inspired a number of unique spacecraft designs here. It’s litt...
 
