Warbirds descend on Edwards for upcoming 70th Anniversary of Supersonic Flight

Air Force photograph by Donald R. Allen
From bottom: A B-25J Mitchell bomber, TBM-3E Avenger torpedo bomber, FG-1D Corsair fighter, and P-51D Mustang fighter flown by the Texas Flying Legends are escorted into Edwards AFB airspace by a C-12 crew from the 419th Flight Test Squadron Sept. 18, 2017.
While Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., personnel were on the ground working on testing new aircraft and new systems, in the sky was a quartet of old aircraft about to land at the historic base.
A B-25J Mitchell bomber, TBM-3E Avenger torpedo bomber, FG-1D Corsair fighter and P-51D Mustang fighter from the Texas Flying Legends Museum in Houston, Texas, arrived at Edwards Air Force Base Sept. 18, 2017.
Air Force photograph by Christian Turner
A view of a World War II era B-25J Mitchell bomber from a C-12 Huron assigned to the 419th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards AFB. The bomber was one of four vintage aircraft that arrived at Edwards Sept. 18, 2017, for the upcoming 70th Anniversary of Supersonic Flight celebration being held Oct. 13-14.
The vintage warbirds were escorted into Edwards airspace by a C-12 Huron crew from the 419th Flight Test Squadron.
The World War II era aircraft are here to be part of the base’s 70th Anniversary of Supersonic Flight celebration being held Oct. 13-14 for the base workforce and guests.
Base aerial photographers and videographers were both in the air and on the ground to capture the four vintage aircraft arriving.
Air Force photograph by Christian Turner
A TBM-3E Avenger torpedo bomber heads toward Edwards AFB Sept. 18, 2017.
Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula
A FG-1D Corsair fighter lands at Edwards AFB Sept. 18, 2017. The vintage fighter is operated by Texas Flying Legends and is one of four aircraft that will be on display at the base’s 70th Anniversary of Supersonic Flight celebration being held Oct. 13-14.
Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula
Air Force photograph by Christopher Okula
From left: A B-25J Mitchell bomber, TBM-3E Avenger torpedo bomber, FG-1D Corsair fighter and P-51D Mustang fighter flown by Texas Flying Legends Museum pilots fly over Edwards AFB Sept. 18, 2017.