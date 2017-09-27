Aerotech News & Review


Boeing delivers digital, analytics solutions to MTU Aero Engines

AMSTERDAM–Boeing, through its subsidiary AerData, Sept. 25 announced an agreement with MTU Aero Engines for AerData’s STREAM (Secure Technical Records for Electronic Asset Management) and EFPAC (Engine Fleet Planning And Costing) software.

Using data analytics, the software allows MTU Aero Engines to effectively manage premium aircraft records and optimize maintenance planning to maximize budget and minimize unnecessary shop visits.  

“Implementing STREAM and EFPAC was the next logical step for us to further improve the management of our growing engine fleet,” said Martin Friis-Petersen, managing director, MTU Maintenance Lease Services B.V. “We look forward to unfolding the full potential of the products and, in turn, being able to pass on gained efficiencies to customers.”

STREAM is the industry standard electronic aircraft records management solution. It is a secure web-enabled system that allows the MRO, airline or lessor to manage the entire history of the asset and easily share documents with third parties. This allows for smooth and efficient transition of aircraft and easy remarketing. STREAM is a proven cost-saving tool over the life of the asset and during redelivery.

EFPAC helps customers improve engine maintenance planning, engine spares availability and budgets by combining technical and operational data with lease requirements and fleet renewal constraints. Because EFPAC analyzes in hours what typically takes an airline weeks to examine using other methods, customers have reported reductions to their annual engine maintenance costs by 10 percent or more.  EFPAC is powered by Boeing AnalytX, which transforms data to reveal insights that empower a world of limitless possibilities.

 “We are very proud to extend our partnership with MTU Aero Engines to include EFPAC and STREAM,” said Matt Bull, CEO of AerData. “MTU Aero Engines, a current Corporate Management System (CMS) user, leverages our software to support lifecycle asset management. MTU’s success with CMS has led them to place their trust in the team at AerData to support their adoption of digital records and leverage analytics solutions for engine maintenance planning.”



 

