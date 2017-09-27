Headlines – September 27, 2017

News
Syrian war drags on, but Assad’s future looks as secure as ever –
Although Syria’s bloody six-year war is far from over, one result is already becoming clear: President Bashar al-Assad looks as though he is here to stay.
Live-fire show of force by troops from China’s first overseas military base –
Troops from China’s only overseas base have staged their first live-fire drills in what military analysts said was a major show of combat readiness.
Business
South Korea’s military to buy more advanced trainer jets –
South Korea’s military has decided to purchase more T-50 advanced trainer jets from a local producer, the nation’s arms agency said Sept. 25.
JIT to conduct advance tests to find reasons behind M777 howitzer barrel explosion –
Following a “mishap” earlier this month that damaged one of the two U.S.-manufactured M777 Ultra Light Howitzer artillery guns, a joint investigation team comprising Indian Army and US government representatives will conduct “advanced tests” to determine what went wrong — whether there is a fault in the gun or the ammunition.
China’s CH-5 UAV conducts live-fire trial with new precision weapon –
China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation has successfully integrated and launched a new precision guided missile on its Cai Hong 5 (Rainbow 5, or CH-5) strike-capable, medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle, Jane’s sources have confirmed.
Team Polaris forms for U.S. Army’s SMET –
Polaris Government and Defense has joined with robotics and autonomous technology specialists to develop an unmanned ground vehicle that is being put forward for the U.S. Army’s Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport program, Jane’s has learnt.
Israeli lawmakers: F-35 get is fine, but must ‘meticulously assess’ follow-on buys –
Parliamentary findings released Sept. 25 on long-term planning within the Israeli military validated the nation’s need for 50 F-35 Adir fighter jets, yet urged a comprehensive review of alternatives — including drones and “other sources of precision fire” — before a government decision to purchase another 25 to 50 aircraft, as requested by the Israeli Air Force.
U.S. Navy awards $5 billion to finish ballistic-missile sub design –
The U.S. Navy awarded a $5 billion contract to General Dynamics’ Electric Boat on Thursday to finish designing a new class of ballistic-missile submarines so construction can start.
How industry’s helping the U.S. Air Force with multi-domain command and control –
Each U.S. military service recognizes that operations must be seamlessly coordinated across all domains of warfare for future conflict. Within that broad sphere, the Air Force, under the direction of Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein, has made multi-domain command and control a top priority.
Turkey accuses U.S., Germany of arms embargo –
Turkey has officially accused the United States and Germany of imposing an arms embargo against the country.
Caterpillar in talks over engine for Turkey’s Altay tank –
Turkish procurement officials are in talks with the British-based European division of U.S. company Caterpillar over a plan to produce and supply an engine for the Altay, an indigenous, new-generation Turkish tank in the making.
AUDS counter-drone system gets upgrades –
The AUDS counter-drone system has been upgraded to operate on ground vehicles.
Italy retires last Atlantique –
Italy retired its last Atlantique patrol aircraft Sept. 21 after 45 years of service and more than 250,000 flying hours.
Defense
Massive defense bill awaits funding fight in Congress –
A push for the largest defense spending plan in several years has overcome a series of congressional hurdles this year, including approval on the Senate floor this past week.
Mattis Visits South Asia Amid Afghanistan Shakeup –
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is in South Asia for the first time since the White House unveiled its new strategy for the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan.
For the first time, a civilian drone has crashed into a military aircraft –
A drone crashed into a UH-60 Black Hawk over Staten Island Sept. 21, marking the first time a civilian drone has ever collided with a military aircraft, an Army official said.
It’s official: Marines have their first female infantry officer –
A female Marine lieutenant quietly crossed one of the last remaining hurdles for women in the service Sept. 25, celebrating graduation of the famously difficult infantry officer course in a private ceremony reserved for family members.
U.S. Air Force official: Northrop’s JSTARS program still needs ‘heavy lifting’ –
Northrop Grumman is still having trouble moving E-8C JSTARS out of its depot despite improvements in quality control, and aircraft availability is suffering as a result, the head of U.S. Air Force Materiel Command said.
Veterans
WWII Vet, 97, takes a knee to support NFL protests –
The photo of a 97-year-old WWII veteran kneeling in solidarity to show support for protesting football players has gone viral on Twitter.
VFW, American Legion slam NFL players for anthem protests –
Officials from two of the nation’s largest veterans groups attacked this weekend’s National Football League protests as “disrespectful” to the American flag and the country.
Top VA health official steps down as major reforms loom –
The acting under secretary for health at the Department of Veterans Affairs abruptly stepped aside Sept. 25, leaving the agency with yet another leadership void as VA officials prepare ambitious reforms for veterans medical benefits.
Steelers’ Villanueva takes a stand, but might agree with Kaepernick’s mission –
When Alejandro Villanueva, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting left tackle, arrived at West Point for cadet basic training in the summer of 2006, he already stood out — and not just because he was bigger than anyone else.