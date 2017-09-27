News Briefs – September 27, 2017

Aerotech News & Review


U.S. Army looks for new ways to address misbehaving generals

The Army is making moves to deal with an embarrassing number of misconduct and behavior problems among senior officers.

This includes putting together a series of new mental health, counseling and career management programs to shape stronger, more ethical leaders.

The programs stem from a broader worry across the military about the need to bolster professionalism within the officer corps while holding accountable those who abuse their power.

The Army plan appears to focus more on building character than on berating bad conduct.

Stumbles in recent years by general officers — from one-star to four-star level — have violated the military code of conduct they’ve lived under and enforced.
Some infractions involved extramarital affairs, inappropriate relationships with subordinates or improper use of government funds. AP
 

Italian air force Eurofighter crashes at air show, pilot dead

Italy’s air force says a Eurofighter jet performing in an air show south of Rome has crashed in the sea, killing the pilot.

Thousands of people gathered on the coast at Terracina watched in horror Sept. 24 as the jet completed a loop but then failed to get enough lift as it approached sea level. It slammed into the water just a few hundred meters offshore, sending up a huge plume of smoke and spray upon impact.

The air force said the body of the pilot, identified as Capt. Gabriele Orlandi, was recovered soon thereafter.

An investigation was opened into the cause. The rest of the Terracina Air Show, which was to have featured Italy’s famed Frecce Tricolore squad, was canceled. AP



 

