Northrop Grumman Foundation Teachers Academy kicks off third year

Applications are now being accepted for the third annual Northrop Grumman Foundation Teachers Academy.

The program — designed specifically for middle school teachers (grades 5-8) — was established to help enhance teacher confidence and classroom excellence in science, engineering, technology and mathematics (STEM), while increasing teacher understanding about the skills needed for a scientifically literate workforce.

This year the Academy, which is administered by the National Science Teachers Association, will support up to 27 teachers located in school districts in select Northrop Grumman communities.

“We are excited to begin year three of the Teachers Academy,” said Sandra Evers-Manly, president of the Northrop Grumman Foundation and Northrop Grumman vice-president, global corporate responsibility. “Our teacher fellows during the last two years have received unique, first hand looks at STEM in the workforce and have been able to share these enriching experiences with their students and teacher colleagues. Through this program, we look forward to supporting our cohort three teachers as they seek to inspire and ignite their student’s interest in STEM.”

“Teachers are the key in setting a solid foundation in STEM and preparing students for success in a technology-driven workforce,” said Dr. David Evans, NSTA executive director. “By participating in this unique fellowship opportunity, teachers receive the tools and resources needed so that they can return to the classroom with renewed energy and creative ideas that spur powerful student learning.”

Teachers selected for the program—who will be known as Teacher Fellows—will participate in a number of science, engineering, and technology-related activities and professional learning opportunities. During their fellowship, recipients will:

* Attend the NSTA National Conference on Science Education in Atlanta, March 15-18, 2018, where they will engage in the latest instructional practices related to the Next Generation Science Standards;

* Participate in a five-day workshop at a Northrop Grumman facility during the summer of 2018 in Los Angeles, Calif., where they will discuss teaching strategies for integrating effective and authentic engineering design practices in their classroom;

* Participate in an immersive, 80-hour externship at a local Northrop Grumman facility during the summer of 2018 where they will be partnered with an engineer/technologist to observe and experience critical workforce skills in action;

* Develop lesson(s)/units that integrate an authentic and real-world application linked to their externship experiences; and

* Develop tools/resources to share with colleagues to help build capacity for engineering and technology instruction within their schools and districts.

The Teacher Fellows will also receive a comprehensive NSTA membership package and an opportunity to participate in a variety of web-based professional learning activities, including a specially designated online learning community.

Northrop Grumman Foundation Teachers Academy Eligibility

Middle school physical science, engineering, and technology teachers, located in school districts in select Northrop Grumman communities, who have at least two years of middle school teaching experience and have a strong desire to advance engineering and technology education by applying real-world applications in the classroom, can apply to become a Teacher Fellow.

For more information about the Northrop Grumman Foundation Teachers Academy or to learn how to apply, visit the Academy http://www.nsta.org/northropgrumman/. Applications must be submitted no later than November 10, 2017.