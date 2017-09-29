Aerotech News & Review


Technology

September 29, 2017
 

Air Force teams with industry to further aircraft and radome coating research

Mindy Cooper
Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio
Compass Technologies Group photograph Compass Technologies Group photograph

The small-scale Microwave Mapping Transparency Sensor System is shown. The system was developed by Compass Technologies Group under an Air Force Small Business Innovative Research agreement and loaned to the company through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the Air Force Research Laboratory Materials and Manufacturing Directorate.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and a small business are partnering to advance critical aircraft coatings.

Under a cooperative research and development agreement, also known as a CRADA, the AFRL Materials and Manufacturing Directorate (AFRL/RX) loaned a small-scale Microwave Mapping Transparency Sensor System to Georgia-based Compass Technology Group. The system was created to test that aircraft canopy coatings are preventing microwave energy from getting into the cockpit and the company will use it to conduct further nondestructive evaluation testing on aircraft and radome coatings.

Compass Technology Group developed the system, also known as MM-TSS, under a previous Air Force Small Business Innovation Research contract. A full-scale system has already been delivered and is being used in the production of Air Force aircraft canopies. The small-scale system was used as a proof-of concept during the SBIR project and was loaned to the company at the conclusion of the project under the CRADA.

“This agreement gives us access to equipment that as a small business we wouldn’t have,” said Becky Schultz, chief executive officer of Compass Technology Group.

The small-scale system uses two robotic arms, each with one of Compass Technology’s advanced microwave mapping probes, to scan components for coating measurements. The system also includes advanced radio frequency processing and human-machine interface software and tools. The combination of the automation and the wide-band microwave probe technology greatly improves measurement accuracy, saving time and money during manufacturing processes.

The company is using the system on existing Air Force contracts to further research on both aircraft and radome coatings. The radome testing will ensure that applied coatings are the right thickness while not hindering the microwave performance of the radome.

“CRADAs are versatile mechanisms for collaboration, as well as research and development. In cases like this, they benefit the government with cutting-edge research while enabling small business growth. They can have a serious impact,” said Joshua Forbes a program manager for AFRL/RX.

In addition to continued research for the Air Force, the company has its sights set on both the commercial aircraft and marine vehicle market.

“Most of the testing that we are doing on Air Force aircraft coatings is also needed in the commercial market,” said John Schultz, Compass Technology’s chief scientist. “In addition to that, marine vehicles have radomes and need similar radome coating testing. With this equipment, Compass Technology now has the capability to conduct testing in both of those markets.”

To learn more about CRADAs and other methods of partnering with the Air Force, call the Air Force Technology Transfer Program office at 937-904-9830.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – September 29, 2017

News Pentagon asks Congress to move $416 million for missile defense – The Pentagon is asking Congress to move $416 million to missile defense programs that was originally allocated to other defense accounts as the Trump administrations mulls military responses to North Korea’s recent belligerence.     Business British prime minister slams Boeing for undermining...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – September 29, 2017

Russia says its airstrike kills 5 al-Qaida branch warlords The Russian Defense Ministry says its airstrike has killed five warlords of al Qaeda’s branch in Syria. Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov in a statement Sept. 27 said the military targeted the warlords, who Moscow says are responsible for attacking Russian military police in Hama...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space & Technology
Lockheed Martin photograph

Lockheed Martin reveals new details to Mars base camp vision

At the International Astronautical Congress Sept. 28 in Adelaide, Australia, Lockheed Martin experts are revealing new details of its Mars Base Camp concept including how it aligns with NASA’s lunar Deep Space Gateway and...
 
Full Story »

 