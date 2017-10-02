Navy training aircraft reported missing

At approximately 6 p.m., Oct. 1, Training Air Wing 1, based at Naval Air Station (NAS) Meridian, Miss., was made aware of the reports of a jet crash near Tellico Plains, Tenn., in the Cherokee National Forest.

Training Air Wing 1 and Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) are investigating the possibility that it is a T-45 from Training Air Wing 1 based out of NAS Meridian.

At this time, we know the wing had a T-45C Goshawk training in the vicinity of Tellico Plains that has not yet returned to the air station.

Two pilots were aboard the aircraft, an instructor and a student. Their status is unknown at this time.

Training Air Wing 1 is one of five training wings that belong to CNATRA.