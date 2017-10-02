Aerotech News & Review


News

October 2, 2017
 

Navy training aircraft reported missing

At approximately 6 p.m., Oct. 1, Training Air Wing 1, based at Naval Air Station (NAS) Meridian, Miss., was made aware of the reports of a jet crash near Tellico Plains, Tenn., in the Cherokee National Forest.

Training Air Wing 1 and Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) are investigating the possibility that it is a T-45 from Training Air Wing 1 based out of NAS Meridian.

At this time, we know the wing had a T-45C Goshawk training in the vicinity of Tellico Plains that has not yet returned to the air station.

Two pilots were aboard the aircraft, an instructor and a student. Their status is unknown at this time.

Training Air Wing 1 is one of five training wings that belong to CNATRA.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – October 2, 2017

News After string Of collisions, Navy will broadcast ship coordinates in busy waters – In the wake of deadly collisions between U.S. warships and commercial vessels, the Navy is issuing new orders that instruct its commanders operating in congested waterways to switch on an identifying beacon to help avoid crashes.     Business How one...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – October 2, 2017

Greece: Joint air force drills with Cyprus, Egypt, Israel Greece’s defense minister says plans are being drawn up for joint air force drills with Cyprus, Israel, Egypt and other European countries as part of efforts to bolster stability in the eastern Mediterranean. Panos Kammenos’ remarks Oct. 1 came after a military parade in the Cypriot...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
af-chip

A chip that scrambles

The Air Force’s new Mini Crypto chip will secure communications and data between systems like unmanned aerial vehicles and explosive ordnance disposal robots, while being “losable.” Airmen in the field rely on secured com...
 
Full Story »

 