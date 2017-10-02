Aerotech News & Review


October 2, 2017
 

News Briefs – October 2, 2017

Greece: Joint air force drills with Cyprus, Egypt, Israel

Greece’s defense minister says plans are being drawn up for joint air force drills with Cyprus, Israel, Egypt and other European countries as part of efforts to bolster stability in the eastern Mediterranean.

Panos Kammenos’ remarks Oct. 1 came after a military parade in the Cypriot capital to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the ethnically divided island’s independence.

The parade included the overflight of a pair of Greek Air Force F-16 jets, the first showing of the Greek warplanes at the event in 16 years.

The island’s Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said there will be no let-up in efforts to reunify Cyprus, despite July’s collapse of peace talks with breakaway Turkish Cypriots.

Russian-made BUK surface-to-air missiles were also put on the display at the parade. AP
 

Turkey opens military training base in Somalia capital

The Turkish government has opened a military training base, its largest in Africa, in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The Turkish chief of staff Gen. Hulusi Akar and Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire inaugurated the newly-constructed facility Sept. 30.

Khaire thanked Turkey for “unwavering” support to help Somalia rebuild its fractured army and stabilize the war-torn country.

Two hundred Turkish military officers will train 10,000 Somali soldiers at the base which includes army dormitories, training grounds and prisons.

Somalia’s army, including former militia, is struggling to battle the Islamic extremist al-Shabab insurgents who are fighting to establish an Islamic state under strict Shariah law.

The Somali government is challenged to take over the country’s security before the scheduled withdrawal of 22,000 African Union forces late next year. AP



 

News

Headlines – October 2, 2017

After string Of collisions, Navy will broadcast ship coordinates in busy waters – In the wake of deadly collisions between U.S. warships and commercial vessels, the Navy is issuing new orders that instruct its commanders operating in congested waterways to switch on an identifying beacon to help avoid crashes.
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
af-chip

A chip that scrambles

The Air Force’s new Mini Crypto chip will secure communications and data between systems like unmanned aerial vehicles and explosive ordnance disposal robots, while being “losable.” Airmen in the field rely on secured com...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

Navy training aircraft reported missing

At approximately 6 p.m., Oct. 1, Training Air Wing 1, based at Naval Air Station (NAS) Meridian, Miss., was made aware of the reports of a jet crash near Tellico Plains, Tenn., in the Cherokee National Forest. Training Air Wing 1 and Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) are investigating the possibility that it is...
 
Full Story »

 