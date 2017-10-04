Aerotech News & Review


Headlines – October 4, 2017

Mattis reveals new rules of engagement –
U.S. forces are no longer bound by requirements to be in contact with enemy forces in Afghanistan before opening fire, thanks to a change in rules of engagement orchestrated by Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.
 
Families, congressman file lawsuit on deadly Osprey crash from 2000 –
The widows of two U.S. Marine Corps pilots killed in an MV-22 Osprey crash in 2000 and the congressman who pursued answers about that incident for years announced Oct. 3 they have filed a FOIA lawsuit against the Defense Department to obtain additional documents on the crash.
 
 

Dronemaker DJI introduces privacy mode after US Army ban –
DJI, the world’s largest recreational drones maker, has introduced a so-called local data mode, which will let users fly their devices without any data exchanged with the pilot and the internet during flights.
 
DARPA-funded radar lets planes see through smoke, clouds –
A promising approach to a decades-old quandary: how to get a clear field of view to the ground?
 
Saab unveils new jammer pods for aircraft –
The Arexis advanced electronic attack jammer pod is part of the Arexis family of electronic warfare equipment, which already includes the electronic warfare suite on the new Gripen E/F fighter.
 
Engility wins DIA data investigation contract –
Engility has been awarded a Defense Intelligence Agency contract for forensic services.
 
 

Senate won’t confirm Trump’s Pentagon nominees until McCain gets Iraq, Afghanistan details –
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain said Oct. 3 he is refusing to advance U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominees to the Pentagon until he is satisfied the administration is communicating its plans for the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
 
Trump touts disputed F-35 savings in the middle of a briefing on Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico –
President Trump shifted from discussing the federal government’s relief efforts in Puerto Rico to taking credit for saving money on F-35 fighter jets Oct. 3, saying the lower price tag is “something that other administrations would never have done.”
 
 

Vets sue Defense Department over 1966 Spain H-bomb mishap –
Veterans groups sued the Defense Department on Oct. 3 in an effort to obtain disability benefits for airmen who say they were exposed to radiation while responding to a 1966 accident involving U.S. hydrogen bombs in Spain.
 
VA watchdog reviewing Shulkin 10-day trip to Europe –
The Veterans Affairs Department’s watchdog said Oct. 3 it is reviewing Secretary David Shulkin’s 10-day trip to Europe with his wife that mixed business meetings with sightseeing.
 
VA names Elizabeth Dole to head caregivers advisory group –
Veterans Affairs officials on Oct. 2 announced former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole will chair the department’s new family and caregiver advisory committee, formed in response to problems with support programs earlier this year.



 

