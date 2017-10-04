Aerotech News & Review


Defense

October 4, 2017
 

Hill’s 4th FS/AMU receives first F-35A

Tags:
Donovan K. Potter
Hill AFB, Utah
Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar

Hundreds filled the Hill Air Force Base ramp to welcome Lt. Col Yosef Morris, 4th Fighter Squadron Commander, as he flew the first F-35A assigned to the 4th FS/AMU to Hill from the Lockheed Martin factory Sept. 27, 2017.

Hundreds cheered the historic arrival of the 4th Fighter Squadron’s and 4th Aircraft Maintenance Unit’s first F-35A as tail number 5133 landed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Sept. 27 and taxied into Hotel Row. 

It was a big event as Staff Sgt. Timothy Ericksen, 4th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief for Hill’s newest Lightning II, directed Lt. Col. Yosef Morris, 4th Fighter Squadron commander, to the designated parking spot. 

“It’s an absolute honor to brining this aircraft home,” Morris said. “We have hundreds of maintainers, pilots and support personnel who have been working diligently to transit on the 4th AMU and the 4th FS to F-35 operations. I’m incredibly excited to be a part of giving that transition its first tangible asset as we all build the next operation F-35 unit together.”

Currently the 4th AMU has maintenance control over six aircraft from the 388th Fighter Wing partner 34th, and Capt. Cheyenne Clement, 4th AMU officer in charge said he appreciates the F-35 training his people received from the 34th AMU, but nothing beats working on their own aircraft.

“In the last year and a half, we have prepared for this very moment,” Clement said. “This aircraft arrival symbolizes all our hard work finally coming together. It marks the beginning of the Fighting Fuujins coming back to the fight; delivering combat airpower around the world at a moment’s notice.”

Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar Air Force photograph by Todd Cromar

Members of the 388th Fighter Wing’s 4th Aircraft Maintenance Unit drag chocks as Lt. Col Yosef Morris, 4th Fighter Squadron Commander prepared to deplane after he flew the jet to Hill Air Force Base from the Lockheed Martin factory Sept. 27, 2017. This is the 4th FS/AMU first F-35 assigned.

Ericksen, who has been working F-35s for the past two years and whose name will be on the side of the plane, said it’s a privilege to catch the 4th AMU’s first jet and looks forward to making sure all the maintenance is completed as he employs the skills he learned from the 34th AMU.

“This jet marks the end of an era and the start of the future for the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings,” Morris said. “Both wings are now one hundred percent F-35 units, with the last F-16s leaving the base last week. We established a long, proud history of F-16 operations, supporting our country around the world for four decades. The arrival of the first 4th Fighter Squadron F-35 is the beginning of the next 40-year chapter for the Fuujins.”

“If receiving a brand new jet, fresh off the production line, and preparing it to protect our nation isn’t every maintainer’s dream, I don’t know what is,” Clement said.

The first operational F-35As arrived at Hill AFB in October 2015. Hill currently has 27 F-35As and will eventually be home to 78 aircraft and three operational squadrons by the end of 2019. The 388th and 419th FWs fly and maintain the aircraft in a Total Force partnership, which capitalizes on the strength of the active duty and Reserve.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – October 4, 2017

News Mattis reveals new rules of engagement – U.S. forces are no longer bound by requirements to be in contact with enemy forces in Afghanistan before opening fire, thanks to a change in rules of engagement orchestrated by Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.   Families, congressman file lawsuit on deadly Osprey crash from 2000 –...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

News Briefs – October 4, 2017

Navy confirms 2 dead as training plane crashes in Tennessee An instructor and a student pilot died in the crash of a military training jet in southeastern Tennessee, U.S. Navy officials confirmed Oct. 2. The T-45C Goshawk crashed the afternoon of Oct. 1 in Tellico Plains, Tenn., about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southwest of Knoxville....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space & Technology
Lockheed Martin photograph

Lockheed Martin completes first flexible solar array for LM 2100 satellite

Lockheed Martin photograph The first Multi-mission Modular Solar Array unfurls at Lockheed Martin’s site in Sunnyvale, Calif. The reconfigurable design delivers 50 percent more power despite being 30 percent lighter. After ye...
 
Full Story »

 