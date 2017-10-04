Aerotech News & Review


October 4, 2017
 

Lockheed Martin T-50A reaches 100 flights in South Carolina

Lockheed Martin photograph Lockheed Martin photograph

Lockheed Martin’s T-50A (TX-2) recently achieved a major milestone reaching the 100 flight mark in Greenville, S.C. The T-50A was also featured at the Dayton Air Show in June and most recently at the Joint Base Andrews Air Show Sept. 15-18, 2017.

Lockheed Martin achieved a new milestone this week as the T-50A aircraft flew its 100th sortie at the Greenville, S.C, facility.

This flight continues to demonstrate the company’s low-risk, Ready Now approach to the Advanced Pilot Training (APT) competition.

Flight operations began at the Greenville site in November 2016 as the team worked toward a March 2017 proposal deadline and submission of the required flight test data at the end of June.

“We’ve met the U.S. Air Force flight test requirements for the proposal, however our flight operations team continues to produce a regular rhythm of sorties to keep the pilots proficient, the aircraft operational and ensure we’re prepared to ramp up operations on day one of a decision,” said Doug Batista, T-50A program director.

“This particular flight in TX-2, included simulated air-to-air engagements, simulated air-to-surface attacks, and instrument proficiency training,” said Elliott “Hemo” Clemence, Lockheed Martin test pilot.

In February 2016, Lockheed Martin announced its plans to offer the T-50A in the APT competition and build the aircraft at a final assembly and checkout (FACO) facility in Greenville. Lockheed Martin formally unveiled its T-50A FACO and operations center in August 2016.

The T-50A is ready on day one of contract award and is purpose-built around 5th Generation thinking. It will train the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II pilots of tomorrow, as well as pilots for frontline 4th Generation aircraft. The T-50A builds upon the proven heritage of the T-50 family of aircraft with more than 150 T-50s flying today – 150,000 flight hours and counting – and more than 2,000 pilots who have trained in this aircraft.

Lockheed Martin’s accompanying T-50A Ground-Based Training System features innovative technologies that deliver an immersive, synchronized ground-based training platform. The T-50A team also brings extensive experience in world-class, worldwide logistics support.



 

