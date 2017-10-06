Headlines – October 6, 2017

News

Three Green Berets killed in Niger, 2 others injured in attack –

A joint American and Nigerien patrol came under hostile fire in southwest Niger, officials at U.S. Africa Command confirmed Oct. 4.





Business

Airbus defense unit freezes capex, may miss cash goals: memo –

Airbus Defence and Space has frozen capital spending and urged its 34,000 staff to take “drastic measures” to save cash as it faces the prospect of missing 2017 cash targets by hundreds of millions of euros, according to a memo seen by Reuters.



Australia chooses Lockheed, Saab for warship combat systems –

Lockheed Martin and Saab have won major deals to supply combat systems for the Royal Australian Navy, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced Oct. 3, the first day of the Pacific 2017 maritime symposium.



Pratt & Whitney wins $2.7 billion U.S. defense contract: Pentagon –

Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, has been awarded a $2.7 billion U.S. defense contract for engine sustainment support for the F-117 stealth aircraft, the Pentagon said in a statement Oct. 4.



State Department clears $113 million sale of AMRAAM missiles to Japan –

The U.S. State Department has approved a $113 million sale of air-to-air missiles to Japan.



Four nations bid for Croatian fighter jet deal; F-16 and Gripen under consideration –

Croatia’s Defence Ministry says it has received four offers in its tender to acquire 18 fighter jets. The bids were placed by the United States, Israel, Sweden and Greece.



Lockheed, Rockwell to develop airborne C2 system for launching ICBMs –

Lockheed Martin and Rockwell Collins have been awarded contracts to make it possible for the U.S. Air Force to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile even if launch control centers on the ground are destroyed.



Northrop Grumman unveils new multifunction, multimission robot –

Northrop Grumman has unveiled a new mid-sized unmanned ground vehicle for first responders, military services and bomb squads.



Italy could block sale of Piaggio Aerospace’s jet business to China: source –

Italy is considering blocking the proposed sale of Piaggio Aerospace’s executive-jet business to a Chinese state-backed consortium, amid concerns over the transfer of sensitive technology and potential loss of jobs, a source familiar with the matter said.



Insitu wins Navy UAS support contract –

Insitu has been awarded a $9.8 million Navy contract to support the ScanEagle small, long-endurance, low-altitude unmanned aircraft system.





Defense

‘A significantly weaker America’: Major study warns of eroding U.S. military –

U.S. military capabilities continued to stand still or erode as world threats proliferated during 2017, a new study is warning.



Valve may lead to cabin pressure problems in Super Hornets, Growlers –

The Navy has identified a valve that may be causing problematic pressure changes in F/A-18E and F Super Hornets and E/A-18G Growlers during flight, said a Navy officer who is spearheading the service’s efforts to stop the glaring trend of failures in critical aircraft systems.



Marines may move Crucible earlier in boot camp –

The Crucible may be moved earlier in recruit training so that Marines can have more time for mentoring before leaving boot camp, Marine Corps Times has learned.



One hand tied behind your back’: Why DoD’s empty policy chair matters –

Nine months into the Trump administration, the Pentagon remains understaffed, with a particularly vital role left unfulfilled in the undersecretary of defense for policy — a vacancy that experts worry is impacting the ability of Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis to execute his agenda.



U.S. Navy to repair damaged destroyer in Japan –

The U.S. Navy will heavy lift the damaged destroyer John S. McCain to Japan where it will be repaired, according to an Oct. 4 Navy release.





Veterans

House Democrats boycott VA health event, complicating reform plans –

Plans to overhaul veterans health care this fall could be in jeopardy after House Democrats boycotted a supposedly friendly roundtable discussion on the issue Oct. 3 over the inclusion of a Republican-linked advocacy group they insist is more interested in political attacks than policy crafting.



Air Force veterans reconnect after more than 50 years apart –

It was a long time coming for two U.S. Air Force veterans. But when it finally happened, the moment was worth the wait of a lifetime.