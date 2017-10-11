Headlines – October 11, 2017

News
North Korean hackers Stole U.S.-South Korean military plans, lawmaker says –
North Korean hackers stole a vast cache of data, including classified wartime contingency plans jointly drawn by the United States and South Korea, when they breached the computer network of the South Korean military last year, a South Korean lawmaker said Oct. 10.
Business
Going 360 degrees: Patriot radar concept awards due by October’s end –
The Army plans to award within weeks up to four efforts to generate concepts for a missile defense radar capable of seeing 360 degrees, according to Barry Pike, the Army’s program executive officer for missiles and space.
McCarthy, Mattis call for strengthening industry ties –
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and acting Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy agree that the lines of communication between the Pentagon and industry need to be opened up if the U.S. is going to maintain a technological edge.
Hydrogen fuel cells power this flat-top, offer extra mission support –
General Motors shows off its flat-top vehicle powered by hydrogen fuel cells at the AUSA annual convention. An official with the company says the fuel source means faster refueling and extra support for directed energy missions and disaster relief efforts.
New .50-caliber round fires 60 meters under water –
DSG Technology has a new .50-caliber round that can travel an impressive 60 meters underwater, according to Jon Andre Garberg, the CEO of the Norwegian company.
The new Carl Gustaf is lighter, smarter and more lethal –
Saab’s new Carl Gustaf, the M4 or M3E1, is roughly 6.5 lbs lighter but is smarter and far more lethal than its predecessor, according to Jack Seymour, the marketing director for Saab North America.
Next-Gen Combat Vehicle prototyping kicks off –
The U.S. Army has kicked off a major prototyping effort to develop what the service is calling its Next-Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV) by awarding an industry team a contract to build two demonstrators by fiscal year 2022.
Industry offerings emerge for Army’s Mobile Protected Firepower –
A competition to rapidly procure effective Mobile Protected Firepower for infantry brigade combat teams is about to officially kick off when the Army releases a request for proposals next month, the Army’s program executive officer for ground combat vehicles said.
BAE Systems to cut UK jobs, slow final assembly rates –
BAE Systems is to shed nearly 2,000 jobs across several of its U.K. operations, with the brunt of the cuts coming at Warton where the company makes and assembles Typhoon fighters and Hawk jet trainers.
Honeywell will retain its aerospace and defense business –
Honeywell is spinning off two of its commercial business units, keeping its aerospace and defense business and priming the company for additional mergers and acquisition activities, the company announced Oct. 10.
Brothers who owned defense firm sentenced in fraud scheme –
Two brothers who formerly owned a Pennsylvania defense contractor face sentencing for pleading guilty in a $6 million scheme to overcharge the U.S. Defense Department for Humvee window kits.
General Atomics to upgrade MQ-9 drone’s sensors, comms –
General Atomics has been awarded a $9.8 million contract modification for development of new sensors and communications for the MQ-9 Reaper.
Rockwell Collins demonstrates next-gen HF satellite signals –
Rockwell Collins has demonstrated a next-generation high-frequency satellite communications system.
Defense
Navy fires John S. McCain leadership, calls fatal August collision ‘preventable’ –
Calling a fatal August collision involving the destroyer John S. McCain that killed 10 sailors “preventable,” the Navy‘s 7th Fleet has fired the ship’s commanding officer and executive officer.
RQ-7 Shadows to get improved engine, mission computers –
A recent contract award to Textron for “Block 3” upgrade kits will give the Army’s RQ-7 Shadow a souped up engine and other modifications that will make the drone more survivable, a company official said Oct. 9.
A device for every soldier? The Army is considering it –
Between the hours soldiers have to spend online for professional military education and the possibilities a handheld, touchscreen device could hold downrange, the Army is taking a step toward developing a standard-issue device for every soldier.
Marine Corps begins modernizing its communications occupational field –
With formal descriptive documents and concepts such as “Expeditionary Force 21” and the Marine Operating Concept, the service is looking to modernize its communication and information systems occupational field.
U.S. Army’s network is ‘fragile’ and ‘vulnerable’ –
Space is congested and contested, and the Army’s partnership with industry must give the service the ability and endurance to fight in any domain of warfare in any environment, says Col. Enrique Costas, the project manager of defense communications and transmission systems for the Army’s Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems.
Army looks to refine requirements process in light of network challenges –
The Army is beginning to come to grips with and implement mitigation steps to correct vulnerabilities within its tactical network.
Army doubles down on WIN-T’s ‘fight tonight’ problem –
Less than two weeks after Army officials announced they plan to nix the service’s $6 billion battlefield network backbone, leaders are emphasizing the need to immediately move forward with alternate solutions in order to save troops’ lives.
Eyeing Russia, lawmakers aim to boost Army electronic warfare –
Worried the U.S. Army is unprepared to take on Russia in Europe, U.S. lawmakers have advanced legislative language to pressure the Pentagon to catch up on electronic warfare, long-range missiles and countering drones.
What are the Army’s six major modernization priorities? –
Maj. Gen. Robert Dyess, the acting director of the Army Capabilities Integration Center, offers a look at the service’s top priorities when it comes to modernization.
Pentagon moves forward with secretive ship-killing missile –
The Pentagon has selected Lockheed Martin to upgrade the U.S. Army’s long-range artillery rocket to strike moving targets both on land and at sea under an effort run by the department’s secretive innovation office.
Air Force’s newest, deadliest gunship just hit a major milestone –
The AC-130J Ghostrider — the latest in the Air Force’s line of heavily-armed gunships — marked a major developmental milestone Sept. 30 when it was declared to have reached initial operational capability.