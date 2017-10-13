Aerotech News & Review


70th anniversary of supersonic flight

In honor of 70 years of supersonic flight, Edwards Air Force Base will be flying an outreach formation flight over the Antelope Valley Oct. 13.

A B-1 and F-16s formation flight at low altitude will traverse the Antelope Valley. The formation will then fly over Rosamond, Bakersfield and Mojave.

An additional formation of fighter jets (F-15, F-16, F-22, and F-35) will fly over the LA basin between noon and 1 p.m. from San Bernardino to Long Beach and north to Simi Valley, Santa Clarita and Palmdale Plant 42.

Look to the skies to help celebrate 70 years of supersonic flight!



 

News

Headlines – October 13, 2017

News Joint Strike Fighter plans stolen in Australia cyber attack – A hacker stole non-classified information about Australia’s Joint Strike Fighter program and other military hardware last year after breaching the network of a defense contractor, the defense industry minister said Oct. 12.   Marine helicopter catches fire, makes emergency landing – No injuries were...
 
News

News Briefs – October 13, 2017

China protests U.S. Navy sailing near South China Sea claims China on Oct. 11 protested the sailing of a U.S. Navy ship near its territorial claims in the South China Sea, saying it would continue to take measures to protect Beijing’s interests in the vital waterway claimed by several nations. A U.S. official said the...
 
Defense
Army finds promise in durable material for future Soldier combat helmets

Army photograph A scanning electron microscopy image reveals a permanent indent on the surface of polycarbonate in contrast to poly(urethane urea) elastomers or PUUs, where no damage was observed after impact. Army and MIT rese...
 
