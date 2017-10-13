70th anniversary of supersonic flight

In honor of 70 years of supersonic flight, Edwards Air Force Base will be flying an outreach formation flight over the Antelope Valley Oct. 13.

A B-1 and F-16s formation flight at low altitude will traverse the Antelope Valley. The formation will then fly over Rosamond, Bakersfield and Mojave.

An additional formation of fighter jets (F-15, F-16, F-22, and F-35) will fly over the LA basin between noon and 1 p.m. from San Bernardino to Long Beach and north to Simi Valley, Santa Clarita and Palmdale Plant 42.

Look to the skies to help celebrate 70 years of supersonic flight!