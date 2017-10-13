Headlines – October 13, 2017

News

Joint Strike Fighter plans stolen in Australia cyber attack –

A hacker stole non-classified information about Australia’s Joint Strike Fighter program and other military hardware last year after breaching the network of a defense contractor, the defense industry minister said Oct. 12.



Marine helicopter catches fire, makes emergency landing –

No injuries were reported when a Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter made an emergency landing Oct. 11 in Okinawa – the latest in a series of Marine aviation mishaps.





Business

Company offers lighter, more versatile cartridge, machine guns and carbine –

The company that developed both weapons and cartridges to reduce soldier load by about 40 percent now has machine guns in both 5.56 mm and 7.62 mm and a new carbine that fires a round never used across the U.S. military.



Modernize the assembly line, or face ‘obsolete’ tech, says Nammo CEO –

Experts at the AUSA annual convention say the U.S. Army needs next-generation weapons and combat vehicles, and this involves taking a fresh look at the acquisition chain and possibly adjusting priorities based on finite resources.



U.S. Army, industry collaborate to improve ammunition –

The U.S. Army is working with industry to provide more cost-effective, high-quality munitions to the war fighter, and to improve upon the process for testing ammunition. The deputy program executive officer for PEO Ammunition details some of the biggest game-changers in this arena.



The future of Army aviation? –

A U.S. Army aviation official proposes a way to radically speed up the process of developing new vertical lift for the Army.



Scaled Composites reveals mysterious new ‘Model 401’ prototype –

Northrop Grumman subsidiary Scaled Composites debuted a new experimental aircraft, Model 401, in an Oct. 11 announcement of the prototype’s recent first flight.



L3 head: Our reputation is on the line if Compass Call goes wrong –

L3 Technologies has been given an unprecedented power to choose the U.S. Air Force’s next Compass Call airframe, in this case the Gulfstream G550. And if it turns out to have made the wrong choice, the company’s reputation will be on the line, the company’s top executive said Oct. 11



Insitu integrates geographic data into ScanEagle drone –

Insitu has integrated geographic information systems (GIS) into its ScanEagle UAV.



Airbus board carried out management review amid compliance row: sources –

The board of Europe’s Airbus ordered out a private review of top management before backing Chief Executive Tom Enders to complete a sensitive compliance shake-up in the face of European corruption probes, two people familiar with the matter said.





Defense

Pentagon to shift ‘bulk’ of major defense programs to services, and people may go, too –

The Pentagon’s top acquisition official wants to shift the “bulk” of major defense programs back to the services, which could include moving individuals from the Office of the Secretary of Defense towards service jobs.



Trump picks Lockheed executive Rood for top Pentagon policy post –

President Donald Trump plans to name John Rood, a senior executive at defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp and a 20-year veteran of various government roles, as undersecretary of defense for policy, the Pentagon’s No. 3 job, the White House said Oct. 11.



Laser-guided rocket launchers for vehicles and dismounted troops are on the horizon –

A group of defense companies — helmed by the St. Louis-based Arnold Defense — are hoping to field laser-guided, 2.75-inch rockets to vehicle-borne troops by mid-2018.



Army is deciding which posts will be next to accept women in infantry, armor, artillery –

There’s not a job in the Army that isn’t open to women, but there are still only a couple of places to serve for those female soldiers who have joined the infantry, armor and fire support specialist communities.



Modernization reborn: Army pushes for total overmatch –

The Army has spent years taking gut punches to its budget and end-strength and subsequently its modernization efforts.



Advanced training simulators needed across the Army, at every level –

As the Army transforms its ranks and shifts resources back to large-scale combat formations, training will be key. And not all of it can be done in the real world.



Global rotorcraft sales putting pressure on US Army training bandwidth –

The U.S. Army is looking at ways to alleviate a looming crunch at its Fort Rucker, Ala., rotorcraft training school, which could disproportionately impact the ability to train pilots from allied nations.



Navy stands up first underwater drone squadron –

The Navy has in recent years expanded its use of unmanned, underwater vehicles, colloquially known as drones.



B-1Bs fly with allies over Sea of Japan; Lancers, Raptors in Europe –

Two B-1B Lancers, forward deployed to Guam as part of U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence mission, flew sequenced, bilateral missions Tuesday night over the Sea of Japan with two Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15s and two Republic of Korea air force F-15Ks





Veterans

House Democrats push for more VA support to deported veterans –

House Democrats are urging Veterans Affairs officials to increase services and outreach to deported veterans, arguing their immigration status shouldn’t overshadow their military service.



Former VA secretary: 3 tips for transitioning service members –

Bob McDonald, who served as Veterans Affairs secretary from 2014 through January, said connecting with others and not limiting yourself will help service members transition from the military to civilian life.



VA abruptly drops plan to suspend ethics law –

The Department of Veterans Affairs abruptly dropped plans Wednesday to suspend an ethics law barring employees from receiving benefits from for-profit colleges. The move comes after criticism from government watchdogs who warned of financial entanglements with private companies vying for millions in GI Bill tuition.