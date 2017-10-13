News Briefs – October 13, 2017

China protests U.S. Navy sailing near South China Sea claims

China on Oct. 11 protested the sailing of a U.S. Navy ship near its territorial claims in the South China Sea, saying it would continue to take measures to protect Beijing’s interests in the vital waterway claimed by several nations.

A U.S. official said the destroyer USS Chafee sailed near the Paracel Islands on Tuesday, coming within 16 nautical miles (30 kilometers) of land. The Navy does not announce such missions in advance and the official spoke on condition of anonymity.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying denounced the mission as dangerous and a violation of China’s sovereignty. She said the military verified the presence of the U.S. ship by sea and air and warned it off.

“The Chinese government will continue to take firm measures to safeguard national territory, sovereignty and maritime interests,” Hua told reporters at a daily briefing.

China claims the South China Sea and its islands virtually in their entirety, and its military expelled Vietnamese forces from the Paracels in 1974. The U.S. does not take an official position on sovereignty claims, but the Navy regularly sails through the area to assert freedom of navigation.

China usually claims to have “expelled” Navy ships on such missions and its relatively mild response this time suggested the Chafee had not entered what it claims are its territorial waters.

The South China Sea has crucial shipping lanes, rich fishing grounds and potential oil, gas and other mineral deposits. China has carried out extensive land reclamation work on many of the islands and reefs it claims, equipping some with air strips and military installations. AP



Man admits getting $150,000 in kickbacks for U.S. Navy work

A Pennsylvania man who worked for a company that made parts for the U.S. Navy has pleaded guilty to soliciting and receiving $150,000 in kickbacks for providing work to a New Jersey firm.

Christopher Sanchirico pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the federal kickback act in Newark, N.J., Oct. 10.

He lived in King of Prussia, Penn., and was the assistant purchasing manager for a Philadelphia company that made shock-hardened circuit breakers and switchgears for Navy ships, submarines and aircraft carriers.

Prosecutors say he received between 5 percent and 10 percent of the revenue from work he provided to a Cherry Hill machine shop that gave him kickbacks.

He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He will be sentenced in January. AP