U.S. Navy orders additional APKWS rocket guidance kits



The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a $59.5 million contract for additional APKWSTM guidance kits to transform unguided 2.75-inch (70-millimeter) rockets into laser-guided precision munitions.

The new contract will enable BAE Systems to continue to meet the growing demand for cost-effective guided munitions for U.S. armed forces and allied international customers.

The new award, which follows a recent contract for $180.5 million, is part of a 2016 indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity contract for more than $600 million. With the new award, BAE Systems has further reduced the per-unit cost for APKWS laser-guided rockets, reinforcing its commitment to deliver customer value.

“APKWS guidance kits are easy to use, cost-effective, and precise, and they seamlessly integrate with existing munitions and platforms,” said Rachel Guill, director of Precision Guidance Solutions at BAE Systems. “Our customers are demanding APKWS because of their extreme precision and mission effectiveness.”

In July, BAE Systems delivered its 10,000th APKWS guidance unit. As part of its drive toward annual production of more than 20,000 units, the company continues to invest in its state-of-the-art precision guidance manufacturing facilities in New Hampshire and Texas. The company is also working closely with its strong supply base and has recently qualified several additional suppliers to ensure multiple sources to meet and exceed growing demand.

The APKWS laser-guidance kits enable war fighters to transform standard 2.75-inch rockets into highly accurate precision munitions. The easily assembled rockets enable critical airborne platforms — including A-10 Thunderbolt II, AH-64 Apache, AH-1W/Z Super Cobra/Viper, AV-8B Harrier, F-16 Fighting Falcon, UH-1Y Venom, and other fixed- and rotary-wing platforms — to deliver efficient weapons to soft and lightly armored targets in confined areas while minimizing collateral damage. In a budget-constrained environment, the combat-proven, cost-efficient APKWS laser-guided rockets enable militaries to efficiently face new challenges in densely populated urban battlefields.

APKWS rockets are the only guided 2.75-inch rockets qualified by the U.S. Department of Defense and are used by the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, and U.S. Air Force.