Aerotech News & Review


Space

October 13, 2017
 

Work progresses on Orion powerhouse for crewed mission

nasa-orion

NASA photograph by Rad Sinyak

While engineers in Europe continue to outfit the Orion spacecraft’s service module for Exploration Mission-1 in preparation for shipment to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida next year, work is already beginning on the service module that will power, propel, cool and provide air and water for the first crewed mission in the Orion spacecraft in the early 2020s. Technicians at Thales Alenia in Turin, Italy, are working on the primary structure of the European Service Module that will carry astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon during Exploration Mission-2. ESA (European Space Agency) and its contractors are providing Orion’s service module for its first two missions atop the Space Launch System rocket. NASA is leading the next steps in human space exploration and will send astronauts to the vicinity of the Moon to build and test the systems needed for challenging missions to deep space destinations including Mars. NASA is working with domestic and international partners to solve the great challenges of deep space exploration.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – October 13, 2017

News Joint Strike Fighter plans stolen in Australia cyber attack – A hacker stole non-classified information about Australia’s Joint Strike Fighter program and other military hardware last year after breaching the network of a defense contractor, the defense industry minister said Oct. 12.   Marine helicopter catches fire, makes emergency landing – No injuries were...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – October 13, 2017

China protests U.S. Navy sailing near South China Sea claims China on Oct. 11 protested the sailing of a U.S. Navy ship near its territorial claims in the South China Sea, saying it would continue to take measures to protect Beijing’s interests in the vital waterway claimed by several nations. A U.S. official said the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
army-helmet1

Army finds promise in durable material for future Soldier combat helmets

Army photograph A scanning electron microscopy image reveals a permanent indent on the surface of polycarbonate in contrast to poly(urethane urea) elastomers or PUUs, where no damage was observed after impact. Army and MIT rese...
 
Full Story »

 